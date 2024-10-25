Trump Will Host Rally at Fiserv Forum, Campaign in Green Bay With Favre

Harris will be in Madison, with high-profile surrogates fanning out across state.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With less than two weeks until election day and early voting underway, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris‘ campaigns have drawn up all-out blitzes on Wisconsin voters.

When Trump appears at the Resch Center Wednesday, Oct. 30, he’ll be joined by someone familiar with playing in front of even bigger crowds across the street at Lambeau Field. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Fame member Brett Favre is scheduled to speak, said the Trump campaign in a Friday evening press release.

Favre, who recently revealed he has Parkinson’s disease while facing allegations that he misused welfare funds in Mississippi, previously endorsed Trump. Now, he’ll do it again in a city with a street named for him, but with residents who also proudly wore “We’ll Never Forget You Brent” t-shirts after he left the team in 2008.

Trump will also return to Wisconsin Friday, Nov. 1 for an evening rally at Fiserv Forum. The campaign announced the event Friday morning. The last time Trump spoke at the building was the final night of the Republican National Convention, where he delivered a 90-minute speech. Harris and running mate Tim Walz held a large rally in the building a month later.

Harris will return to Wisconsin Wednesday Oct. 30 with a rally at UW-Madison as part of a “When We Vote We Win” get out the vote effort. Musical artists Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf and two members of The National.

But the Harris for President campaign won’t be limited just to Madison. Surrogates will visit every corner of the state this weekend, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, actress Kerry Washington and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg participating in events. First Lady Jill Biden will campaign with Gwen Walz in La Crosse Monday evening.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff was in Milwaukee Thursday for an event with Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, former NBA player and coach Terry Porter and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

The Wisconsin rallies are only a sliver of what the candidates have in the works. Musicians Beyonce and Willie Nelson appeared with Harris Friday night in Houston while Trump is scheduled to host a rally in New York City Saturday with running mate JD Vance, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson and several members of the Trump family.

The first three days of early voting saw more than 292,000 votes cast.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.