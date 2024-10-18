Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

ThriveOn King, the $105 million transformation of a former Schuster’s department store, reached a significant milestone Tuesday: the first-floor community hub is open.

The exceptionally complicated development has been quietly opening in phases, with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and Medical College of Wisconsin occupying their office space on the building’s upper floors earlier this year.

Now, the first floor, which the public will be able to see any day of the week, is open with a cafe, a blood donation center, several art pieces and several other amenities. Affordable apartments and a early childcare center are still to come in other areas of the complex, 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

An open house Tuesday included Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley and MCW President John R. Raymond, Sr. donating blood at the new Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin facility. The facility, known as Versiti on King, will accept blood donations, but also aims to provide education and support to the majority Black population in the surrounding neighborhood. “Several diseases, including sickle cell, lupus, cancer and organ failure, disproportionately affect people of color,” said Versiti in announcing the new location.

Kinship Cafe, an outgrowth of the Kingship Community Food Center, anchors the first floor with its new cafe. It includes a health-focused menu of coffee and espresso, hot sandwiches, healthy bowls, salads and grab-and-go options. Kinship will also partner with another tenant to function as a workforce training center.

JobsWork MKE‘s office in the new facility is also open.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Several art pieces were unveiled in the common areas, providing color to the historic former department store. Many meeting spaces are included on the first floor, allowing groups of all sizes and purposes to gather.

Still to come are the Malaika Early Learning Center, a new childcare facility that will also provide training, and 89 apartments. Seventy-four of the apartments will be set aside at below-market rates for qualifying households. Twenty-seven apartments will be reserved for individuals 55 or older. Additional apartments will be reserved for medical students affiliated with MCW. Construction on the apartments is expected to be completed in 2025, while the Malaika opening will occur earlier. Royal Capital Group is leading development of the apartments.

For more on the project, including photos of other spaces in the complex, see our profile from April.

Photos

April Exterior Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.