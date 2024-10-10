North Shore, Ozaukee County Senate Race Is State’s Most Expensive

And also viewed as its most competitive. Stroebel being challenged by Habush Sinykin.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A state senator in Wisconsin makes a little more than $57,000 per year. But the contenders for the 8th Senate District have each raised well over ten times that in their attempt to win the seat.

Approaching a total of $2 million with weeks still remaining before the election, Republican state Sen. Duey Stroebel and his Democratic opponent Jodi Habush Sinykin have raised the most of any state Legislature race in 2024. They are running for the hyper-competitive 8th Senate District, which includes the northern Milwaukee suburbs of Grafton, Menomonee Falls and Whitefish Bay.

More than $700,000 of Habush Sinykin’s 2024 campaign cash has come from the state Democratic Party, a striking example of the organization’s huge fundraising advantage over the state GOP. By comparison, the Republican Party of Wisconsin has given Stroebel a paltry $83,000.

Thanks to a loophole in state campaign finance law created by a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case and left open by the Republican-controlled Legislature, political parties can receive unlimited donations from individuals, and can donate unlimited amounts to candidates.

Stroebel was first elected to the state Senate in a special election in 2015 after serving two terms in the Assembly. But he currently serves in the neighboring 20th Senate District. His home was moved into the 8th in the redistricting earlier this year, so he will need to win in the new district to remain in the state Senate.

That may be a tougher climb than he’s used to. The district became friendlier to Democrats when it changed, said Ryan Weichelt, a UW-Eau Claire geography professor who focuses on redistricting.

“It will most likely be the closest state Senate race, in my opinion,” he said.

The Democratic candidate is a partner at Habush Habush & Rottier, the prominent personal injury law firm in Milwaukee. She has served on the Wisconsin Groundwater Advisory Committee and the Wisconsin Legislative Council’s Special Committee on the Great Lakes Compact as a policy expert in freshwater stewardship. She was also appointed to the Wisconsin DNR’s Wolf Management Plan Committee in 2021, according to her campaign website.

Stroebel sits on several high-profile committees, including as the vice-chair of the Legislature’s powerful, budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance. He also serves as chair of the Committee of Government Operations.

While political parties are not limited by state campaign finance laws, individuals, political candidates and political action committees are. A candidate for state Senate can take no more than $2,000 per election from any of them.

Stroebel has received the maximum $2,000 from more than 70 contributors, including from the PACs of Microsoft, Walmart, the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance, the Wisconsin Builders Association and the Bell Ambulance Inc. Employees PAC, according to his most recent campaign finance reports.

But along with political parties, no caps exist on the amount political candidates in Wisconsin can donate to themselves, per state law. This has allowed Stroebel to donate $200,000 to his own campaign.

Habush Sinykin has received the maximum $2,000 donation from more than 50 contributors in 2024, including many unions, such as the Wisconsin Laborers District Council and Wisconsin State Council of Carpenters, according to Follow the Money. She also received the maximum donation from Lynde Uihlein, a top political donor to Democrats in Wisconsin and cousin of Republican megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, and Robert Habush, her father.

Habush Sinykin also received a total of $12,000 from several members of the Lubar family of the Lubar & Co . private investment firm in Milwaukee.

All that political cash translates into waves of political advertising, on the airwaves, online and in mailboxes in the hyper-competitive 8th.

Even before the state’s legislative districts were redrawn earlier this year, the district had a history of close elections. In the 2020 presidential election, 49.5% of the district voted for Biden there, while 48.9% voted for Trump, Weichelt said.

Then the district got a little more left-leaning in the most recent redistricting, as “the inclusion of the areas near Whitefish Bay add more Democratic voters,” Weichelt said.

The top donors to Stroebel in the 2024 election cycle (so far)

DONOR NOTES AMOUNT DUANE (DUEY) S STROEBEL JR. INDIVIDUAL $200,001 COMMITTEE TO ELECT A REPUBLICAN SENATE OF WISCONSIN PARTY COMMITTEE $69,772 WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN PARTY PARTY COMMITTEE $13,568 WISCONSIN REALTORS ASSOCIATION PAC $2,000 GEORGE MITCHELL INDIVIDUAL $3,041 ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS OF WISCONSIN PAC $2,500 JESSICA CANNIZZARO INDIVIDUAL $2,100 CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS LLC PAC $2,000 MICROSOFT CORP PAC $2,000 NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE PAC $2,000 WALMART PAC $2,000 WISCONSIN BUILDERS ASSOCIATION PAC $2,000 WISCONSIN INSURANCE ALLIANCE PAC $2,000 MICHAEL (MIKE) SCOTT SHANNON INDIVIDUAL $2,000 HOWARD (HOWIE) S RICH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 RICHARD E OFFERDAHL INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DEVIN LEMHIEU CAMPAIGN CMTE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 DAN KNODL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 FRANK STANGL INDIVIDUAL $2,000 RACHEL A ENGLISH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 GREATER MILWAUKEE ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS PAC $2,000 TAXPAYERS FOR MARKLEIN PAC $2,000 FRIENDS OF VAN WANGGAARD PAC $2,000 REALTORS ASSOCIATION OF NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN PAC $2,000 CECELIA WELLS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 GORDON J VELDBOOM INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DIANE M HENDRICKS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 STEPHEN ROBBINS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 WILLIAM LAMACCHIA INDIVIDUAL $2,000 COWLES FOR SENATE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 DONALD (DON) D WAHLIN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DARSHAN S DHALIWAL INDIVIDUAL $2,000 PETER C FARROW INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JAMES J OSTROM INDIVIDUAL $2,000 PATRICK J ENGLISH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JAMES M LAPEYRE JR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MICHAEL H WHITE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JOHN M VOSTERS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JOHN B CRICHTON INDIVIDUAL $2,000 PATRICK TESTIN CAMPAIGN CMTE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 CITIZENS FOR ROB HUTTON PAC $2,000 JACL KELLNER INDIVIDUAL $2,000 WENDY GRAFF INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JULIAN BRADLEY CAMPAIGN CMTE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 RANDALL GROTH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 TAXPAYERS FOR KAPENGA PAC $2,000 MARY JONAS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 ROB STAFSHOLT CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE PAC $2,000 ERIC WIMBERGER CAMPAIGN CMTE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 SUSAL MITCHELL INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JOHN MELLOWES INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MARY CZAJA FELZKOWSKI CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 COALITION FOR COMMUNITY SOLAR ACCESS PAC $2,000 TODD WILLER INDIVIDUAL $2,000 SUSAN MINAHAN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DANIEL RICH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 GOPAC ELECTIONS FUND PAC $2,000 BELL AMBULANCE INC. EMPLOYEES PAC $2,000 DAVID BOERKE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JOSH JAGLER CAMPAIGN CMTE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 DANIEL MINAHAN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 TRAVIS ANDERSON INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DANIEL WELLS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 QUINN FOR SENATE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 REALTORS Association of Northeast Wisconsin PAC $2,000 TODD FRYATT INDIVIDUAL $2,000 JOSEPH RICH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 FRIENDS OF JOSH SCHOEMANN CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 WILLIAM BRACHMAN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 SAM YOUNESZADE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 BERNADETTE DAWSON INDIVIDUAL $2,000 CATHERINE CRICHTON INDIVIDUAL $2,000 ROD COPES INDIVIDUAL $2,000 WILLIAM INGRAM INDIVIDUAL $2,000 HELEN VELDBOOM INDIVIDUAL $2,000 KENDALL BREUNIG INDIVIDUAL $2,000 SAM YOUNES INDIVIDUAL $2,000 KEEGAN ENGLISH INDIVIDUAL $2,000

Top donors to Habush Sinykin in the 2024 election cycle (so far)

NICHOLAS OFFERMAN NOTES AMOUNT STATE SENATE DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE OF WISCONSIN PARTY COMMITTEE $474,280 WISCONSIN DEMOCRATIC PARTY PARTY COMMITTEE $235,632 DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF OZAUKEE COUNTY PARTY COMMITTEE $9,000 EMILYS LIST PAC $2,000 OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 139 PAC $2,000 WISCONSIN LABORERS DISTRICT COUNCIL PAC $2,000 WISCONSIN EDUCATION ASSOCIATION COUNCIL REGION 6 PAC $2,000 SEIU WISCONSIN STATE COUNCIL PAC $2,000 WISCONSIN STATE COUNCIL OF CARPENTERS PAC $2,000 DANIEL J BADER INDIVIDUAL $2,000 LINDA C BADER INDIVIDUAL $2,000 ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 494 PAC $2,000 JOHN W MILLER JR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 PLUMBERS & GASFITTERS LOCAL 75 PAC $2,000 JOAN B LUBAR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 CYRUS LYLE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MARIANNE S LUBAR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 SHELDON B LUBAR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 NANCY KAPLAN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DAVID LUBAR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 LEONARD SOBCZAK INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MARILYN PELZ INDIVIDUAL $2,000 PETER V MCAVOY INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MADELINE KELLY LUBAR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 BEVERLY (BEV) GREENBERG INDIVIDUAL $2,000 ANDREW (ANDY) F RUMER INDIVIDUAL $2,000 TRACY STEIN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MARK SPREITZER CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE $2,000 JOHN CROUCH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 BARRY MANDEL INDIVIDUAL $2,000 FRIENDS OF DIANNE HESSELBEIN PAC $2,000 AFSCME WISCONSIN COUNCIL 32 PAC $2,000 HOWARD FRANKENTHAL INDIVIDUAL $2,000 TINA COLE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 TOMAS TORRES INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MICKY SADOFF INDIVIDUAL $2,000 TOM SURRETTE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 ROBERT HABUSH INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DAVID MARCUS INDIVIDUAL $2,000 NICHOLAR OFFERMAN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MARTIN KATZ INDIVIDUAL $2,000 MARK LARSON INDIVIDUAL $2,000 PETER HOLBROOK INDIVIDUAL $2,000 FRIENDS OF KELDA ROYS PAC $2,000 ALEX LASRY INDIVIDUAL $2,000 SEIU WISCONSIN HEALTHCARE & SERVICE WORKERS STRONGER TOGETHER PAC $2,000 RON SADOFF INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DON & MARY JO LAYDEN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DOUGLAS M HAGERMAN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 BROWNE GREENE INDIVIDUAL $2,000 SUSAN LUBAR INDIVIDUAL $2,000 LYNDE UIHLEIN INDIVIDUAL $2,000 LISA ZETLEY INDIVIDUAL $2,000 GERALD WHITHEAD INDIVIDUAL $2,000 DEBRA KATZ INDIVIDUAL $2,000

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.