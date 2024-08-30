Silver City Fest Returns in September

The southside festival will hold its 13th installment next month, showcasing area restaurants, local talent and more.

Come September, Silver City Fest will transform a three-block stretch of National Avenue into a vibrant celebration of global cuisine, local talent and community pride.

The festival, now in its 13th year, brings out the best of the southside neighborhood, home to some of the city’s most beloved restaurants. The neighborhood is located adjacent to the Menomonee Valley, with which it has long had a symbiotic relationship.

The upcoming festival invites attendees — whether or not they hail from Silver City — to experience the neighborhood in a new way.

Silver City Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from noon until 5 p.m. The open-air festival is held along National Avenue between 32nd and 35th streets.

In a press release, event organizer VIA CDC promised its “most dynamic” event yet, noting that the festival will offer “a unique opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to celebrate the many cultures that make our community so special.”

Like previous years, the upcoming festival will feature a marketplace of local artisans and businesses, plus resources from community organizations. There will also be a designated children’s area, while guests of all ages can look forward to interactive art demonstrations and and live musical and dance performances from artists including Sindoolaa, Pulpa de Guayaba, The Hungry Williams, Ometochli Mexican Folk Dance, Salsabrositas, Aparna Bag and Milwaukee Flyers.

Food will also play a major role in the festival, with a wide variety of vendors set to offer international dishes ranging from street food to pho.

Local favorites like Orenda Cafe, Mexrican Food Truck and Vientiane Noodle Shop are just a few of the more than a dozen restaurants planned to participate.

Silver City Fest, presented by the Ethnic and Diverse Business Coalition (EDBC) and AARP Wisconsin, is a free and family-friendly event.

Those interested in becoming a vendor for the festival can apply online. Registration closes on Aug. 31.

The upcoming festival will serve as a warm-up of sorts for the anticipated Southside Dining Week, set to begin on Sept. 28 and continue through Oct. 5.

For additional details on the dining event, see our earlier coverage.

More information about Silver City Fest is available online.

Photos

