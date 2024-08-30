Fruit-Carving Business Coming to Teutonia Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Imani Raiyne has been mastering the art of fruit carving since she was 11 years old. Her business, Kreative Fruitz, serves as both an artistic outlet and a community outreach tool, offering catering and classes to educate Milwaukee residents about the benefits of fresh fruits.

Since 2017, she’s been slicing away at the city’s barriers to healthy foods, connecting with children and adults from all walks of life—many of whom have never tried the fruits featured in her creations.

Soon, Raiyne will move the business from Glendale into a new location in Milwaukee that will serve as a hub for catering operations and provide space for hosting events. Kreative Fruitz could open as early as October in its new home, 4115 N. Teutonia Ave.

Raiyne’s passion for fruit carving runs deep. In fact, it began even before she was born, when her mother prepared a decorative, carved watermelon for her baby shower.

Just over a decade later, both were diagnosed with lupus, an inflammatory autoimmune disease. Raiyne switched to homeschooling, and her mother began teaching her fruit carving as a supplemental activity.

Raiyne eventually drifted away from the hobby, but was drawn back in after losing her mother in 2017.

“I went into a really dark place,” she said, noting that after about six months, her father requested a watermelon creation to celebrate his retirement from the police department.

“From that moment, I felt my connection with my mother kind of being refreshed, if you will. Because when I cut that watermelon and designed it, I felt her come and be with me.”

From there, Kreative Fruitz grew into a full-time pursuit. Along with her catering gigs, Raiyne began leading sessions with Girl Scouts troops, Milwaukee Public Schools students and other groups.

“My impact that I’m making started with coming from a seed with my mother,” she said. “How ironic is it that fruit actually starts from a seed, blossoms into a flower, and then gives you a whole garden? And here I am, being a garden and nurturing our communities through fruit.”

Raiyne has also found joy in sharing the health benefits of fruits — especially for youth who aren’t acquainted with the look, taste and nutrition. She’s observed that the artistic and hands-on aspect of fruit carving makes young people more likely to give the unfamiliar foods a try.

“I teach them how to make different things and unleash their creativity in a fruity way, and then they get to eat it,” she said. “So it’s like I’m introducing it in a different way — in a fun way — for them. I’m making it interesting to eat fruits and eat healthy. And again, I’m still educating them on different fruits, and I’m exposing them and giving them access to all of these fresh fruits right in our community.”

Raiyne’s students have created sunglasses out of fruits, conducted blind tastings and freestyled projects ranging from fruit-based hairstyles to cars.

Back at home, the next generation is already beginning to contribute their talents to the family business.

Aalaiya, Raiyne’s daughter, is a gamer working to design virtual reality (VR) programming. The 13-year-old plans to create VR gardening sessions, with the eventual goal of offering on-site gardening at the new Kreative Fruitz location. She also has a fruity lip gloss line and is a “published kid author,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, Raiyne’s son Makhii has dreamed up a cast of fruit superheroes, including Blueberry Man and Orange Girl. Through a series of comics, the characters identify ailments — feeling blue, vitamin C deficiency — and use their powers to heal.

“I just brought my kids in where they are and tied into what they’re into,” Raiyne said. “So that it’s not like I’m forcing my business down their throat to take over the throne. They’ll still have access to doing that with building generational wealth, but they’ll have it in their own divisions.”

Raiyne takes pride in sharing her love of fruit with the community. As she teaches others, she continues to learn about fruit in the context of her own health, especially when it comes to managing her lupus.

“I know what fruits to kind of go to, or things to stay away from, so I definitely use it in that aspect,” she said. “It has also led for me to learn more about the fruits … and what is healthy for certain things, what to use for certain things. And I also incorporate that with my children, as well.”

In addition to catering and youth engagement, Raiyne plans to activate the new location as a site for carve-and-sip events, a riff on the popular paint-and-sips that are offered throughout the city.

She expects classes to be up and running by October, though an official date will depend on the licensing process.

A license application for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

For information on future classes, keep an eye on the Kreative Fruitz website. The business also posts updates to Facebook and Instagram.

