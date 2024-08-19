Now available in Milwaukee’s East Side is this well maintained, multi-level unit at East River Row. First level boasts open concept floor plan with many windows for an abundance of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast nook. Upper level primary bedroom with walk-in closet and primary bathroom. Guest bedroom and bathroom also on upper level. Third floor rooftop deck with expansive city views is perfect for entertaining. Another guest bedroom or office in lower level. One attached garage and one detached garage included. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind- just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 2019 N. Cambridge Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202-1011

Size: 2,169 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2006

Parking: 2 Garage Spaces

Price: $450,000

Condo fee: $501/Month

Taxes: $7,117

MLS#: 1887855

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.