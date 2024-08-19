Modern East Side Condo
Features a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and a rooftop deck.
Now available in Milwaukee’s East Side is this well maintained, multi-level unit at East River Row. First level boasts open concept floor plan with many windows for an abundance of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast nook. Upper level primary bedroom with walk-in closet and primary bathroom. Guest bedroom and bathroom also on upper level. Third floor rooftop deck with expansive city views is perfect for entertaining. Another guest bedroom or office in lower level. One attached garage and one detached garage included. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.
The Breakdown
- Address: 2019 N. Cambridge Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202-1011
- Size: 2,169 square feet
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Total Rooms: 7
- Year Built: 2006
- Parking: 2 Garage Spaces
- Price: $450,000
- Condo fee: $501/Month
- Taxes: $7,117
- MLS#: 1887855
Photos
