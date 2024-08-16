Brewers Tailgate Used To Rally Native Americans To Vote

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Native Americans from across Wisconsin attended a tailgate before the Milwaukee Brewers took on the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field Thursday.

But this wasn’t any ordinary tailgate — next to a table holding brats, hot dogs and a tray of cookies was another table where people could register to vote.

The event, organized by Wisconsin Native Vote, had a simple goal: increase voter turnout among Native American voters in the upcoming fall election.

“My message to you is: Sko Vote Den,” Anne Egan-Waukau, an organizer of the event, said during the tailgate.

“Sko Vote Den” is a playful, phonetic spelling of “Let’s go vote, then.”

Gloria Waabigwan Wiggins, the northern regional organizer for Wisconsin Native Vote, said the tailgate was a way to get people together to talk about the importance of voting.

“If you don’t vote, I feel like you’re surrendering your voice,” Waabigiwan Wiggins said. “As Native people, our population is so low, it’s important for us to exercise our right and make sure our voices are heard.”

Organizers said around 1,000 people from Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes attended the tailgate and game. Several speakers talked about the importance of voting, while people could register to vote and sign up to learn more about the election during the tailgate.

Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, emceed the event.

“It’s (voting) so very important,” Denning said. “The least of us in number, is as important as the most of us in number in this country.”

Wisconsin Native Vote, an initiative of Wisconsin Conservation Voices, is aimed at increasing voter turnout. Organizers with the group knock on doors and put billboards up. On Thursday, they took yet another approach to reach voters.

The 2020 U.S. Census counted roughly 60,000 American Indians and Alaskan Natives living in Wisconsin. And in a state where elections are often decided by a small margin of votes, every vote counts.

The latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump 51 to 48 percent among registered voters.

Joseph DeCora, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, now lives in Milwaukee. He said it’s exciting that Indigenous voters could help swing the national election this fall.

“If we all get out there and vote as one, we could make a change,” DeCora said. “Our voices, our opinions, stuff that we’re voting for, the person that we’re voting for — it all will be heard.”

A report from Native Vote found roughly 1.2 million American Indians or Alaskan Natives who can vote are not registered.

DeCora, who was at the event with his family, said he votes in every election. This election season, he has signed up to receive text alerts. He said he sometimes hears from friends and family who don’t know how to register to vote or where to do so.

“I feel like voting is a way to get your voice out there and heard, without your voice actually being heard,” DeCora said. “That’s why I vote.”

Organizers said issues that are important to tribal members include the opioid epidemic, cost of living, tribal sovereignty, climate change, clean water and reproductive rights.

For Denning, he said he’s voting for his daughter Isabel, who died by suicide. He said access to mental health care is one of the most important issues he’s paying attention to this election.

“To me, when someone wants mental health(care)… whoever it is, that wants help, needs and deserves help,” Denning said.

“If politicians stand in the way of mental health and physical health of our people, all of us, we as voters need to stand and say, ‘That’s not right,’” he added.

Beer, brats and ballots: Native organizers register voters at Brewers tailgate was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.