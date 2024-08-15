‘World’s Largest Coffee Break’ Returns Aug. 20

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week offers complimentary coffee, plus lunch freebies, games and more.

The Historic Third Ward Association will dole out mugs for the masses at the “World’s Largest Coffee Break” on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The annual tradition has been jumpstarting Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, organized by Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, since 2006.

This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Catalano Square, with vendors including Anodyne Coffee Roasters, Colectivo Coffee, Dunkin’, MARN Art + Culture Hub, Starbucks Coffee, Sweetly Baked and Valentine Coffee.

The World’s Largest Coffee Break — maybe a slight exaggeration — draws hundreds of downtown workers to the Historic Third Ward park, 147 N. Broadway, offering an opportunity to slow down, make new connections and enjoy a cup of joe alfresco.

The event typically features an on-site musician and other entertainment.

Catalano Square, also home to the Third Ward Beer Garden, is well-equipped with picnic tables, shade trees and spacious cement risers overlooking the shops on Broadway.

The park is anchored by the vibrant “New Pink Planet” sculpture, created by Richard Edelman.

The coffee break will fuel the downtown workforce for a jam-packed Employee Appreciation Week, with additional festivities including giveaways, guided meditation, trivia challenges, happy hour, live music, exercise classes and more.

Free lunch will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, taking place at Red Arrow Park on Monday, Cathedral Square Park on Tuesday, Schlitz Park on Wednesday, Zeidler Union Square on Thursday and Pere Marquette Park on Friday.

Those who plan to participate in multiple Employee Appreciation Week events should be sure to pick up a Downtown Passport, which can be downloaded online or acquired in person from a Public Service Ambassador at the Milwaukee Downtown information table.

Passports that have been stamped at three or more activities can be returned for a chance to win prizes.

Additional pop-up giveaways will be announced throughout the week on Downtown Milwaukee’s social media profiles, including Facebook, X, Instagram, Linkedin and TikTok.

A full schedule and map of the week’s events are available to view online.

