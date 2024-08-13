Vivent Health Partners With Area Restaurants For HIV Care

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When addressing a challenge as significant as the HIV epidemic, sometimes the best approach is one step at a time — or in the case of Dining Out for Life, one bite at a time.

More than a dozen Milwaukee area restaurants are set to participate in the second annual dining event, which raises funds for the food pantry at Vivent Health.

The organization is one of the country’s leading HIV care providers, offering assistance to nearly 4,000 Milwaukeeans who live with the virus, while also providing resources and support to their loved ones.

Its Milwaukee clinic, 1311 N. 6th St., provides “the latest HIV treatments” while also focusing on holistic services such as insurance support, case management and access to healthy food.

The latter will be the focus at Dining Out for Life, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12.

“Food is health,” said Gregory León, chef-owner at Amilinda, one of 13 restaurants so far announced for the event. “It seems like an obvious choice for us to participate in Dining Out for Life, an event that benefits all sectors of our community.”

Additional Milwaukee participants include Antigua, Bavette La Boucherie, Beerline Café, Cubanitas, Fluid, La Cage, Mi Casa Su Cafe and The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar. Brass Monkey and Flour Girl & Flame, both in West Allis, and Wauwatosa’s Ono Kine Grindz are also in the lineup.

The event’s core sponsors include Gilead Sciences, Green Bay Packers Give Back and Tri North Builders, Inc.

Each participating restaurant will contribute a portion of the day’s proceeds to Vivent Health at the end of Dining Out for Life.

“All funds raised during this one-day event support the health and well-being of the Milwaukee community who need care,” said Margaret Lidstone, chief philanthropy and community engagement officer for Vivent Health.

“As a community-based organization, Vivent Health must continue delivering the services and programs that meet the most critical health needs of our community,” Lidstone added. “Dining Out for Life is instrumental in ensuring that this happens.”

Last year, Vivent Health reports providing 11,250 pantry orders to nearly 1,100 clients and their families — a 37% increase from 2022.

The organization’s food pantry plays a vital role in its holistic approach to HIV care, which “makes all the difference,” according to a news release.

“Wisconsin patients reach viral suppression rates of 95%, compared to the national average of 62%.”

For more information on participating restaurants, or to make a reservation, visit the event website.

Don’t want to dine-in? No problem. Takeout meals count towards the fundraiser, and additional donations can be submitted online.