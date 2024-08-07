Harris, Walz and Vance All Campaign in Eau Claire

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also held an event in Eau Claire.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, made their first pitch to Wisconsin voters as a presidential ticket Wednesday in Eau Claire.

They were joined in the city by Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee.

The dueling visits underscore the electoral importance of Wisconsin, which is widely seen as critical in both campaigns’ efforts to secure the presidency.

The Harris and Walz Eau Claire stop is part of a barnstorming tour of battleground states that includes Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Vance is making stops in Michigan in addition to Wisconsin.

This was Harris’ second visit to Wisconsin since replacing President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election just two weeks ago, when she visited West Allis just days after Biden dropped out.

It was the first time Wisconsin voters heard from presumed vice presidential nominee Tim Walz of Minnesota, whose Midwest roots and progressive record as governor reportedly propelled him to the top of Harris’ list of candidates.

At the Harris-Walz rally, Grammy award-winning indie rock group Bon Iver, founded in Eau Claire, warmed up the crowd.

