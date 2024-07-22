‘Like a Conservative Disneyland’; Delegates Paid Thousands to Attend RNC

'The average delegate from North Carolina is going to spend $5,000 to $6,000.'

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee has been described as conservative Disneyland. And tickets don’t come cheap.

Nearly 2,500 GOP delegates from around the country attended the RNC, with some saying they paid paid thousands of dollars to be there. But they say it’s a small price to be a part of the American political system.

Luke Dretsky of Berlin didn’t seek out a spot in Wisconsin’s delegation to the RNC. The 25-year-old law student, city council member and vice chair of the Green Lake Republican Party was invited by Wisconsin GOP Chair Brian Schimming.

“So, that’s when I gave my wife a call,” Dretske said. “And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got asked to be an alternate delegate, thinking about doing it.’ And then she’s like, ‘Oh, you should do it!’”

But even for a Wisconsinite living nearby, the price tag for required lodging, convention fees, tickets to events and transportation costs at the convention was steep. Dretske told his wife it would cost around $3,000.“And she’s like, ‘Absolutely not. You can’t afford to do that,’” Dretske said.

But with a little help from his friends and family along with some of his own savings, Dretske said he was able to witness history. He was in the Fiserv Forum when Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance was nominated as Republicans’ choice for vice president.

“I was also down there when President Trump walked in for his first appearance after the assassination attempt,” Dretske said. “I can’t say it’s any more historical than that.”

As he walked the convention grounds between interviews, delegate and former Gov. Scott Walker said this year’s gathering in Milwaukee is his fifth Republican National Convention.

“This could have been my seventh,” Walker said. “But the first two I was active in the party with, in ’96 and 2000, it was too costly for me, so I didn’t go for that reason.”

It’s not that the Republican or Democratic parties make money off the conventions, Walker said. The substantial fees are covering costs. He said young convention-goers these days have opportunities to get financial help from some local Republican parties or by crowdfunding online.

Just outside the stadium, with conservative icon Charlie Kirk interviewing Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio just behind him, North Carolina delegate Chet Effler said he paid a delegate fee of around $1,000 and another $2,000 for a Milwaukee hotel. He said that doesn’t include money for food, bars and transportation.

“I think the average delegate from North Carolina is going to spend $5,000 to $6,000 to attend this convention,” Effler said.

‘Time, talent and treasure’

So, why is it worth it?

“You know, it’s really important to remember that our country is reliant upon citizen leadership,” Effler said. “We’re only asked to serve on a jury of our peers, and we’re asked to vote. And if citizens don’t engage in the political process, our country will be no more, and I think it’s a small price to pay to see the freedom that we experience in America.”

Nebraska delegate Chris Vail said she was told to plan on spending between $3,000 and $4,000 for the convention. She said as a director of a nonprofit, she doesn’t make a lot of money but wanted to be part of nominating Trump for a second term as president.

“I said, ‘I’d really like to do this,’” Vail said. “So, I started saving my money every paycheck — $200 bucks away.”

What’s more, Vail said in order for her to be considered as a delegate, she had to be elected at the county party level and again at the state party level.

“It’s a stewardship of time, talent and treasure that you give back to your country,” Vail said.

Even though Wisconsin delegate and Milwaukee County Republican Party Vice Chair Brett Galaszewski lives in the RNC’s host city, he’s been staying in a hotel this week. He said it’s required of delegates to the convention for logistical reasons. He wouldn’t say how much he’s spending at the convention, just that “it’s expensive.”“It’s an absolute privilege,” Galaszewski said. “I’m humbled to be here. It feels like conservative Disneyland down here, and I can’t be more thrilled to be part of it.”

At just 27 years old, this is actually Galaszewski’s second national convention. He was in Cleveland in 2016 when Trump was first nominated by Republicans, and Thursday night he was there when it happened again. This go-round, Galaszewski said he took more time to enjoy the moments.

“I’m never going to forget this,” Galaszewski said. “Being part of that crowd, welcoming back President Trump on the first night, I had tears in my eyes. I mean, I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it right now.”

