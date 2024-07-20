New Barons Co-CEO Plans to Resign

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Heidi Dalibor, co-CEO and founder of New Barons Brewing Cooperative (NBBC), announced her resignation Monday after eight years at the helm of the business.

“Serving New Barons has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” she wrote in a heartfelt message to member-owners. “Working alongside such a dedicated community has been an honor, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and support you have shown me throughout my tenure.”

The difficult decision, Dalibor said, is based on the scope of work available at NBBC, as well as payment limitations.

“I have been happy to make sacrifices in the name of the cooperative, but it has been proven that it is not sustainable.”

That’s not to say that the business itself is in trouble, she clarified.

“This is not a negative reflection of our success, to date we are in a favorable position. Unfortunately, our success cannot translate into increased compensation/ benefits/work-life balance at this time.”

In her parting message, Dalibor expressed gratitude for the brewery’s founding team — Head Brewer John Degroote, in particular.

“I would like to thank John and our staff, to whom I’m indebted,” she wrote. “Without John’s vision and leadership and the dedication and hard work of our staff, past and present, none of this would be possible.”

First launched in 2017, NBBC opened its permanent taproom at 2018 S. 1st St., at the northern edge of Bay View, in 2020.

Dalibor, who doubles as the taproom’s general manager, is working on a transition plan with the intention of exiting her position in approximately two months.

“As I prepare to move on to the next chapter of my career, I assure you that I am committed to a smooth transition. This departure will not happen overnight.”

Her message concluded with additional thanks for all those involved in the brewery’s success.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve this incredible community. I can’t state enough how deeply grateful I am for the experiences, relationships, and memories that I will carry with me always. It is because of all of you that this place is so special.”