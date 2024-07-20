Sophie Bolich

New Barons Co-CEO Plans to Resign

Heidi Dalibor said she's committed to a 'smooth transition' at Bay View brewing cooperative.

By - Jul 20th, 2024 10:03 am
New Barons Brewing Cooperative, 2018 S. 1st St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

New Barons Brewing Cooperative, 2018 S. 1st St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Heidi Dalibor, co-CEO and founder of New Barons Brewing Cooperative (NBBC), announced her resignation Monday after eight years at the helm of the business.

“Serving New Barons has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” she wrote in a heartfelt message to member-owners. “Working alongside such a dedicated community has been an honor, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and support you have shown me throughout my tenure.”

The difficult decision, Dalibor said, is based on the scope of work available at NBBC, as well as payment limitations.

“I have been happy to make sacrifices in the name of the cooperative, but it has been proven that it is not sustainable.”

That’s not to say that the business itself is in trouble, she clarified.

“This is not a negative reflection of our success, to date we are in a favorable position. Unfortunately, our success cannot translate into increased compensation/benefits/work-life balance at this time.”

In her parting message, Dalibor expressed gratitude for the brewery’s founding team — Head Brewer John Degrootein particular.

“I would like to thank John and our staff, to whom I’m indebted,” she wrote. “Without John’s vision and leadership and the dedication and hard work of our staff, past and present, none of this would be possible.”

First launched in 2017, NBBC opened its permanent taproom at 2018 S. 1st St., at the northern edge of Bay View, in 2020.

Dalibor, who doubles as the taproom’s general manager, is working on a transition plan with the intention of exiting her position in approximately two months.

“As I prepare to move on to the next chapter of my career, I assure you that I am committed to a smooth transition. This departure will not happen overnight.”

Her message concluded with additional thanks for all those involved in the brewery’s success.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve this incredible community. I can’t state enough how deeply grateful I am for the experiences, relationships, and memories that I will carry with me always. It is because of all of you that this place is so special.”

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us