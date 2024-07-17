Wisconsin Violinist Helps Create Sounds of the RNC

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When violinist Ashley Rewolinski starts to play, she’s tough to miss.

Her electric violin is bright pink and her bow is bedazzled with gems. Sporting her star spangled banner heels she wore the first time she voted, she moves through the crowd playing songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce and “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend.

Rewolinski plays the violin as a solo artist and with a four piece ensemble known as Innocenti Strings. She’s performing at several events related to this week’s Republican National Convention, including the Pfister Hotel’s welcoming reception and the U.S. Conference of Mayors at Milwaukee’s city hall.

“It’s almost been like, you have these politicians campaigning for people’s votes and it is almost like you’re campaigning for their business,” she said.

Rewolinski considers herself apolitical and said when she is playing events, it’s about embracing the opportunity. For the RNC, she spent hours researching popular music in politics. She watched Republican candidates’ rallies and what songs played while they walked on stage.

“I learned a lot about different presidents, regardless of what party they are,” she said. “What they used as their first dance at their inauguration or what their campaign song was. I also learned a little bit about the dark side where certain artists didn’t like when their works were being performed at certain rallies. So it’s not stuff you learned in music school.”

She has one list of songs that she calls the Ultimate Campaign playlist. When drumming up business for the RNC, she tries to get people to guess who it is meant to represent.

It includes songs such as “YMCA” by the Village People, which Donald Trump plays at many rallies (even though the group has repeatedly asked him to stop), “Simply the Best” by Tina Turner and “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

“They knew after like two songs that it was Donald Trump,” she said. “I like to think that I have eclectic taste as a classically trained musician, always exploring other genres … but he’s got it all.”

She said the RNC was a topic of conversation among local musicians for the past year. She knows other businesses haven’t gotten as much attention as they wished. But people in her circle have been completely supportive, she said.

She hopes the economic opportunities for her and others continue to expand.

“The RNC is just the beginning,” she said. “There’s going to be so many more big things to come for the city and I hope that they’re going to continue to utilize live musicians.”

Wisconsin violinist is helping create sounds of the RNC was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.