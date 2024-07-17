Wisconsin Violinist Helps Create Sounds of the RNC
Ashley Rewolinski plays music to fit the audience at convention events.
When violinist Ashley Rewolinski starts to play, she’s tough to miss.
Her electric violin is bright pink and her bow is bedazzled with gems. Sporting her star spangled banner heels she wore the first time she voted, she moves through the crowd playing songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce and “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend.
Rewolinski plays the violin as a solo artist and with a four piece ensemble known as Innocenti Strings. She’s performing at several events related to this week’s Republican National Convention, including the Pfister Hotel’s welcoming reception and the U.S. Conference of Mayors at Milwaukee’s city hall.
“It’s almost been like, you have these politicians campaigning for people’s votes and it is almost like you’re campaigning for their business,” she said.
Rewolinski considers herself apolitical and said when she is playing events, it’s about embracing the opportunity. For the RNC, she spent hours researching popular music in politics. She watched Republican candidates’ rallies and what songs played while they walked on stage.
“I learned a lot about different presidents, regardless of what party they are,” she said. “What they used as their first dance at their inauguration or what their campaign song was. I also learned a little bit about the dark side where certain artists didn’t like when their works were being performed at certain rallies. So it’s not stuff you learned in music school.”
She has one list of songs that she calls the Ultimate Campaign playlist. When drumming up business for the RNC, she tries to get people to guess who it is meant to represent.
It includes songs such as “YMCA” by the Village People, which Donald Trump plays at many rallies (even though the group has repeatedly asked him to stop), “Simply the Best” by Tina Turner and “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.
“They knew after like two songs that it was Donald Trump,” she said. “I like to think that I have eclectic taste as a classically trained musician, always exploring other genres … but he’s got it all.”
She said the RNC was a topic of conversation among local musicians for the past year. She knows other businesses haven’t gotten as much attention as they wished. But people in her circle have been completely supportive, she said.
She hopes the economic opportunities for her and others continue to expand.
“The RNC is just the beginning,” she said. “There’s going to be so many more big things to come for the city and I hope that they’re going to continue to utilize live musicians.”
Wisconsin violinist is helping create sounds of the RNC was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 RNC
- RNC Host Says Visitors, Locals Need To Spread Across Downtown - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 17th, 2024
- Wisconsin Violinist Helps Create Sounds of the RNC - Mackenzie Krumme - Jul 17th, 2024
- Wisconsin Delegates Offer Their Take On Milwaukee, RNC - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 17th, 2024
- Trump Walks The RNC Floor - Sophie Bolich - Jul 17th, 2024
- Jon Stewart Offers Lame Excuse For Canceling The Daily Show in Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 17th, 2024
- Chairwoman Nicholson Issues Statement Regarding Man Killed Near the Republican National Convention by Ohio Police - County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson - Jul 17th, 2024
- Ron Johnson Says Free-Market Principles Could Fix Education - Graham Kilmer - Jul 17th, 2024
- Mayor Johnson Addresses ‘Tragic’ Police Involved Killing - Sophie Bolich - Jul 17th, 2024
- Hovde Plays MAGA Hits in RNC Speech - Graham Kilmer - Jul 17th, 2024
- RNC Preview – Day 3, Wednesday July 17 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2024
Read more about 2024 RNC here