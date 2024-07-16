Sen. Vance Appears With Donald Trump, Jr. at Fiserv Forum

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Donald Trump‘s newly selected running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, briefly took the stage at Fiserv Forum Tuesday afternoon.

His appearance was part of a walk-through before tonight’s program, which will include speeches from Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio and Lara Trump.

Vance, named on Monday as Trump’s vice presidential nominee, approached the podium but did not address the approximately 100 reporters gathered before him. He did, however, embrace a smiling Donald Trump, Jr., who was present on stage along with a handful of producers and other guests.

Once a never-Trumper, Vance has in past years denounced the former president as a “moral disaster” and compared him to Adolf Hitler, numerous news outlets have reported.

He’s since changed his views.

Most of the senator’s anti-Trump remarks — particularly his posts on X (formerly Twitter) — have been deleted. In recent months, much of his online presence has been dedicated to praising Trump.

During a press briefing Tuesday morning, members of the Trump campaign told reporters that Vance was previously misinformed about the former president and pointed the finger back at Democrats.

“First of all, we know that President Trump and J.D. Vance are much more simpatico than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

He added that Vance “bought into the media’s lies a decade ago,” but later realized that he and Trump share the “same vision for America.”

Democrats have wasted no time in attacking that vision. A series of negative ads from the Democratic National Committee suggest that it could involve abortion bans, billionaire tax breaks and social security cuts.

The committee is preparing to launch 16 billboards featuring four anti-Trump messages across the Milwaukee area.

