Sen. Vance Appears With Donald Trump, Jr. at Fiserv Forum
Republican V-P nominee toured arena, will formally address convention Wednesday night.
Donald Trump‘s newly selected running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, briefly took the stage at Fiserv Forum Tuesday afternoon.
His appearance was part of a walk-through before tonight’s program, which will include speeches from Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio and Lara Trump.
Vance, named on Monday as Trump’s vice presidential nominee, approached the podium but did not address the approximately 100 reporters gathered before him. He did, however, embrace a smiling Donald Trump, Jr., who was present on stage along with a handful of producers and other guests.
Once a never-Trumper, Vance has in past years denounced the former president as a “moral disaster” and compared him to Adolf Hitler, numerous news outlets have reported.
He’s since changed his views.
Most of the senator’s anti-Trump remarks — particularly his posts on X (formerly Twitter) — have been deleted. In recent months, much of his online presence has been dedicated to praising Trump.
During a press briefing Tuesday morning, members of the Trump campaign told reporters that Vance was previously misinformed about the former president and pointed the finger back at Democrats.
“First of all, we know that President Trump and J.D. Vance are much more simpatico than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign.
He added that Vance “bought into the media’s lies a decade ago,” but later realized that he and Trump share the “same vision for America.”
Democrats have wasted no time in attacking that vision. A series of negative ads from the Democratic National Committee suggest that it could involve abortion bans, billionaire tax breaks and social security cuts.
The committee is preparing to launch 16 billboards featuring four anti-Trump messages across the Milwaukee area.
Photos
More about the 2024 RNC
- Democratic Party of Wisconsin Statement on Eric Hovde’s RNC Speech - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jul 16th, 2024
- Sen. Vance Appears With Donald Trump, Jr. at Fiserv Forum - Sophie Bolich - Jul 16th, 2024
- Not Just The “Wrong Speech”: Ron Johnson Has Long Parroted Extreme Claims - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jul 16th, 2024
- Ohio Police Officer Shoots, Kills Milwaukee Resident Outside RNC - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2024
- Climate Activists Unveil Apocalypse Dioramas Near RNC - Sophie Bolich - Jul 16th, 2024
- Wisconsin’s RNC Delegates Celebrate Midwestern VP Pick - Anya van Wagtendonk - Jul 16th, 2024
- Wisconsin RNC Delegation Puts Differences Aside on Abortion - Baylor Spears - Jul 16th, 2024
- One Day Into RNC, ‘Things are Going Pretty Well’ Says Mayor - Sophie Bolich - Jul 16th, 2024
- Tough Messages Projected on Downtown Buildings Bash Trump, MAGA - Graham Kilmer - Jul 16th, 2024
- RNC Preview – Day 2, Tuesday July 16 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2024
Read more about 2024 RNC here
2 thoughts on “Sen. Vance Appears With Donald Trump, Jr. at Fiserv Forum”
All there is to know about JD Vance is that he opposes abortion under every circumstance: rape, incest, life of mother. No circumstance matters to Vance. He hated Trump at one time and said he could be “America’s Hitler.” Now he loves him.
Someone pointed out this opinion piece that JD wrote for the Atlantic back in 2016 (Believe it was dated July 4, 2016). It was a genuinely thought provoking piece entitled “Opioid of the Masses”. In it he writes,
“The great tragedy is that many of the problems Trump identifies are real, and so many of the hurts he exploits demand serious thought and measured action—from governments, yes, but also from community leaders and individuals. Yet so long as people rely on that quick high, so long as wolves point their fingers at everyone but themselves, the nation delays a necessary reckoning. There is no self-reflection in the midst of a false euphoria. Trump is cultural heroin. He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they’ll realize it. I’m not sure when or how that realization arrives:…But it will come, and when it does, I hope Americans cast their gaze to those with the most power to address so many of these problems: each other. And then, perhaps the nation will trade the quick high of “Make America Great Again” for real medicine”.
And now he is Trump’s VP pick, such a hypocrite!