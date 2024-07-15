Urban Milwaukee’s Jeramey Jannene Appears on C-SPAN
Our president discusses convention preparation and what Urban Milwaukee will cover.
Political junkies got a special taste of Milwaukee Monday in advance of the start of the Republican National Convention.
Jannene, also a reporter who has done many stories for Urban Milwaukee, appeared on the Washington Journal program with host Mimi Geerges.
The political call-in and interview program has aired since 1995.
The organization is using the 14th floor Regents conference room at Grohmann Tower, 233 E. Juneau Ave., as its broadcast studio. It also has a presence at Fiserv Forum.
Video
