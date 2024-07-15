Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee’s Jeramey Jannene Appears on C-SPAN

Our president discusses convention preparation and what Urban Milwaukee will cover.

By - Jul 15th, 2024 12:17 pm
Jeramey Jannene on C-Span. Screenshot

Political junkies got a special taste of Milwaukee Monday in advance of the start of the Republican National Convention.

Urban Milwaukee President Jeramey Jannene appeared on C-SPAN to discuss the upcoming convention, Milwaukee’s work in preparation, what role the liberal city plays in electing conservatives and how the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is impacting the convention.

Jannene, also a reporter who has done many stories for Urban Milwaukee, appeared on the Washington Journal program with host Mimi Geerges.

The political call-in and interview program has aired since 1995.

The organization is using the 14th floor Regents conference room at Grohmann Tower, 233 E. Juneau Ave., as its broadcast studio. It also has a presence at Fiserv Forum.

Video

