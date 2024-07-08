Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The third-annual Bastille Day West festival takes place in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Friday, July 12.

We want Urban Milwaukee members to visit, and enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free glass of wine.

Led by the Charles E. Fromage wine bar, the festival will close W. Vliet Street to traffic between N. 57th and N. 60th streets. The fun, which includes music, food and entertainment, runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Musical acts include The Milwaukee Hot Club, The Hungry Williams, The Best Westerns, Troubadours of Rhythm and Robin Pluer with Glen Ashe and Chris Hanson.

Also planned is a French fashion show by Spruced 57, an escargot (snail) bike race by the Wisconsin Bike Fed to see how slow you can go, an Eiffel Tower model contest, plein air painting, and more.

We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one wine coupons to use at the festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at the festival. The ticket must be claimed in advance, printed and presented to a bartender.

More information on the festival is available at BastilleDayWest.com.

Bastille Day West won’t be the only French-themed festival taking place in Milwaukee this week. Milwaukee’s multi-day Bastille Days festival is returning to Cathedral Square Park. It will run from July 11 through July 14.

Claim your coupon today, while supplies last.