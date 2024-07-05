‘I’m Staying in the Race’ Says Biden At Madison Rally

Biden's fifth visit to Wisconsin this year comes on critical weekend for his campaign

President Joe Biden pledged to stay in the presidential race and defeat Republican Donald Trump at a campaign event in Madison.

Biden is seeking to reassure his party that he is capable of mounting a successful reelection campaign after a shaky debate performance eight days ago. He greeted supporters on his way in and spoke in a strong voice as he opened his remarks.

“I’m in Wisconsin for one reason: Because we’re going to win Wisconsin,” Biden said to cheers from supporters.

Biden’s themes followed those of his campaign. He boasted legislative accomplishments during his first term and warned of Trump’s agenda if elected.

The visit is Biden’s fifth to Wisconsin this year and his 12th as president. It comes as numerous political commentators and some elected Democrats have called on the president to drop out of the race due to his poor debate performance.

Biden responded to those calls by addressing the speculation around his next moves.

“Now you probably heard, we had a little debate last week. I can’t say it was my best performance,” Biden said. “But ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation. ‘What’s Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What’s he going to do?’ Well, here is my answer: I am running and I’m going to win again. … Let me say it as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race.”

In front of about 1,000 attendees in a middle school gymnasium and an overflow room, speakers began shortly before 1:30 p.m. with a pitch to Democratic volunteers and warnings against electing Trump. Biden was joined by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Madison, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler and others.

“Wisconsin Democrats are thrilled to welcome President Biden back to the Badger State at a critical moment — when the stakes of this election for the future of our democracy and our core freedoms have never been higher,” Wikler said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who’s locked in her own reelection campaign with Republican businessman Eric Hovde, did not attend. A campaign spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that Baldwin “is running her own race for the people of Wisconsin.”

Ahead of the campaign stop, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, said it is telling which Democrats will not be joining the president.

“President Biden is coming to the most liberal city in the state of Wisconsin between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in an attempt to rally his base,” Steil said. “And at the same time, those candidates in the most competitive races in our state are refusing to show up. That tells you how bad of a situation we are in right now.”

Biden this week also met with Democratic governors to assure them he is in good health.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, became the first congressional Democrat to call for Biden to withdraw from the race.

The Madison swing brings the president to one of the most supportive regions of a must-win state. He won Dane County with roughly 76 percent of the vote in 2020.

Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said the visit is a sign Biden’s campaign is in trouble.

“This isn’t expanding the map here. This is Joe Biden coming to 4-to-1 Madison, Wisconsin, and trying to rescue his campaign,” he said. “As this is playing out right now, this may be Joe Biden’s last appearance in Madison and in Wisconsin as a candidate.”

Biden’s last visit to Madison was in April, when he announced a student-debt forgiveness plan at Madison Area Technical College. He also visited the Madison area in February of last year.

The most recent Marquette Law School Poll, conducted before the first debate, showed Biden and former President Donald Trump tied among registered voters in Wisconsin, while Biden led Trump within the margin of error among likely voters.

A national poll from the New York Times and Siena College taken after the debate showed Trump leading Biden 49 percent to 43 percent among likely voters.

‘I’m staying in the race’: President Joe Biden seeks to reassure his party with Madison rally was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.