See Inside Fiserv Forum Before RNC Starts

Convention shows off the stage, media booths, other arena changes.

By - Jul 2nd, 2024 07:39 pm
Construction of the convention stage inside Fiserv Forum. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The gavel drops July 15 to open the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. But the buildout of a massive stage and many other components has been underway for more than a month.

Convention organizers welcomed media inside Tuesday for a final preview before the RNC begins.

While technicians tested the 1,200 high-density LED panels that form the digital backdrop to the 1,560-square-foot stage, other workers from Dallas-based general contractor Freeman and a host of subcontractors worked to tape off the floor layout for 2,429 delegates, build out media broadcast booths and cover the building in RNC graphics. A photo of Donald Trump could be spotted being wheeled across the arena floor, which has been reoriented perpendicular to its normal basketball orientation.

Throughout the arena, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ green and cream colors have given way to red, white and blue, with the RNC 2024 logo and elephant graphics, the party’s symbol. The temporary signage can be spotted on everything from elevator doors to wayfinding markers. The exterior of the arena is also covered in RNC signage.

Work is far from complete, but the immersive, angular stage screen was powered on and several television broadcast booths are nearing completion. Anchor booths for everyone from TMJ4 to Newsmax line the concourse level, and even more are located on the arena floor. Stands for media members are being built out on the arena’s upper level.

The event is expected to draw 50,000 people to the city, but they won’t all be in the arena. The capacity of the arena isn’t being expanded and attendance during the evening programs each day from July 15 to 18 is expected to run near the basketball capacity of 17,385.

Photos

