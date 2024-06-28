Look For New Art Exhibits Next Time You Fly Out of MKE

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new partnership between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design aims to enliven Milwaukee’s airport and create a place for college artists and recent graduates to showcase their work.

Liz Geoffrey created “Project Timeframe” for her senior exhibition in 2021. The work is comprised of 1,000 individual post cards with affirmational messages made using letter press printing. It is intended as an inducement to positive thinking, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s installed in Concourse D near the gates for Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines. A limited supply of postcards based on “Project Timeframe” will be available for purchase in a nearby TripAdvisor store.

Project Timeframe will remain up at the airport through the end of 2024, at which time a new work by a MIAD student will be shown. When first exhibited in 2021, the postcards were available for viewers to send to loved ones.

“MKE Airport’s collaboration with MIAD underscores our commitment to showcasing our community to the millions of travelers who fly MKE every year,” airport director Brian Dranzik said in a statement.

The art installation has also become an opportunity for MIAD to celebrate its 50th anniversary. MIAD President Jeffrey Morin said in a statement that the airport honored the school by choosing it as a community partner during its anniversary year.

“Liz Geoffrey’s project is an example of our students’ and graduates’ creative skills and the deep empathy that fuels their work,” the president added, “whether they major in illustration like Liz, or in product design, fashion and apparel design or our other majors,” said Morin.