Cafe and Coworking Space Opens on West Side

Fruition MKE is the newest addition to the Concordia 27 development at 27th and Wells.

A new cafe and coworking space is open on Milwaukee’s Near West Side, offering a productive environment for patrons to bring both their creative and career goals to fruition.

Business partners Tiffany Miller and Rachaad Howard recently launched Fruition MKE at 825 N. 27th St., inside the Concordia 27 development.

The venue, which requires a membership or day pass to access, offers high-speed internet, shared workstations and a conference room and event space, among other amenities.

The 4,000-square-foot business also includes an in-house cafe and makerspace complete with supplies such as sewing machines and woodworking tools. A retail store featuring products from local artisans is set to open in the coming months.

Fruition MKE began its soft opening on June 4. The business plans to host an official opening at the end of June.

Throughout their nearly 30 years of friendship, Miller and Howard have grown side-by-side as creatives and entrepreneurs.

Miller, who describes herself as a poet, writer and artist, is the co-owner of Bronzeville Collective. She also operates Live in Bloom, a creative healing arts company, and FlyBlooms, an accessory and wellness shop.

Howard, a graphic designer by trade, is the owner of Cream City Print Lounge. His career has included partnerships with Kohls, Milwaukee Bucks and Payless.

In addition to pursuing their own ventures, the pair are passionate about helping others, and have been vocal in their excitement to bring Fruition MKE to the community.

“We are committed to providing the residents of Near West Side and beyond with the space, resources, support and networking to expand their visions to manifest their dreams to fruition,” Miller and Howard shared on the business website.

“Our vision is to be the heart of the creative ecosystem, fostering a supportive environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to ideate, innovate, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life in a space designed to inspire, empower, and spark meaningful connections.”

As the new business acquaints itself with the neighborhood, patrons can expect future community gatherings, networking events and mentorship opportunities.

Upcoming events will be posted to the Fruition MKE Facebook page.

Fruition Cafe

Housed within Fruition MKE, Fruition Cafe offers a variety of snacks and beverages including Colectivo and Jamaican Fair Trade coffees.

Eventually, Concordia 27 plans to host up-and-coming chefs and entrepreneurs in its commercial kitchen space, where they will prepare fresh, healthy meals for grab-and-go service at the cafe.

When completed, the Concordia 27 development will provide health and wellness services, affordable housing, community gathering spaces, workforce training opportunities and better access to fresh food.

The $20 million project is expected to wrap up by early 2025. Besides Fruition MKE, its additional tenants include Centers for Independence, Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee and Near West Side Partners.

To learn more about Concordia 27, see our earlier coverage.

Membership Options

Fruition MKE requires a membership or day pass to access. Options include day pass ($25 per day), pay-as-you-go ($35 per month), flex pass (five-day pass for $175, currently discounted for $100), monthly membership ($225 per month for six months, currently discounted for $150), annual membership ($2,400 per year, currently discounted for $2,040) and corporate team membership ($799 per month for teams of two to eight people).

Each option includes various amenities. Additional amenities can be added for an upcharge. To explore the different types of passes, visit the Fruition MKE website.

Fruition MKE is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fruition Cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.