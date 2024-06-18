Spectacular two bedroom unit with custom finishes at Warehouse Lofts. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including a wine/beer fridge, concrete counters, cream city brick backsplash, and custom island. Large living area with gas fireplace, custom shelving and door to private balcony. Master bedroom leads to chic master bath with dual vanities, brick backsplash, concrete counters and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors and high wood beamed ceilings throughout. Full sized washer and dryer and one outdoor parking space included. Building amenities include a community room and fitness center. This is a prime location right between downtown and the third ward with easy access to the freeway, The Hop and the Amtrak.

The Breakdown

Address: 413 N. 2nd St., #390

Size: 1,308 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1894

Parking: 1 Surface Space

Price: $420,000

Taxes: $8,215

Condo Fee: $353/Month

MLS#: 1879931

