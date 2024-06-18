Spectacular Warehouse Lofts Condo
Features hardwood floors and beamed ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and concrete counters
Spectacular two bedroom unit with custom finishes at Warehouse Lofts. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including a wine/beer fridge, concrete counters, cream city brick backsplash, and custom island. Large living area with gas fireplace, custom shelving and door to private balcony. Master bedroom leads to chic master bath with dual vanities, brick backsplash, concrete counters and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors and high wood beamed ceilings throughout. Full sized washer and dryer and one outdoor parking space included. Building amenities include a community room and fitness center. This is a prime location right between downtown and the third ward with easy access to the freeway, The Hop and the Amtrak.
The Breakdown
- Address: 413 N. 2nd St., #390
- Size: 1,308 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 5
- Year Built: 1894
- Parking: 1 Surface Space
- Price: $420,000
- Taxes: $8,215
- Condo Fee: $353/Month
- MLS#: 1879931
Photos
