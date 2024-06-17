Greater Milwaukee Foundation Steps Up For Riverwest Co-op

Foundation awards $150,000 investment loan co-op will use for upgrades and repairs.

After more than two years on the brink and periodic warnings of imminent closure, Riverwest Co-op & Cafe has acquired the necessary funding to continue operating.

The neighborhood grocery store and cafe, 733 E. Clarke St., recently announced it had secured a $150,000 impact investment loan from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation; the additional funding joins a $33,862 sum generated through GoFundMe last winter.

The latest update follows a tumultuous few years for the business, which has been in dire need of financial support since early 2022.

In March of that year, the co-op’s board of directors distributed a newsletter advising customers that the business could close within six months without intervention. Similar letters were sent in June 2022 and December 2023.

The saga also included the temporary closure of the co-op’s co-located cafe.

“The past two years have been challenging, and we couldn’t have reached this milestone without the unwavering support of our members, volunteers, and the entire community,” the co-op wrote in a May 29 social media post. “The board and staff are deeply committed to the responsible stewardship of the co-op and this incredible opportunity. We are determined to deliver outstanding results.”

With more than $180,000 in working capital, the co-op said its first move will be to make essential infrastructure improvements.

That includes purchasing new cafe equipment, installing a new produce cooler with a misting system, upgrading indoor and outdoor signage and lighting, building a community parklet and expanding advertising and outreach efforts.

“Our journey is far from over,” the co-op wrote. “We have much more to accomplish. Your continued support will be crucial to our successful growth and future.”

Originally opened in 2001, the co-op has provided fresh, organic food to the Riverwest neighborhood for nearly 23 years. Though its offerings rotate often, the co-op’s shelves are typically stocked with a variety of produce, pantry staples, bulk items, prepared meals and locally made gifts.

The cafe, which opened three years after the grocery store, serves a vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu of sandwiches, soup and salad. Sunday brunch is available weekly, with offerings including pancakes, vegan or non-vegan scrambles, biscuits and gravy, pastries and more.

In light of the additional funding, Riverwest Co-op & Cafe has lifted its hiring freeze and is seeking applicants for grocery product coordinator, grocery sales coordinator, cafe kitchen coordinator and human resource specialist positions.

Hiring for cafe staff is expected to begin in the near future. Job listings are available to view online.

A representative of the co-op did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

