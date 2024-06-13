Donald Trump Holding Rally in Racine Tuesday

Trump will speak at a campaign event at Racine Festival Park.

Former President Donald Trump will visit Racine next week during his third trip to Wisconsin this year.

A statement said the former president, who was convicted of 34 felonies in May, will deliver remarks during a campaign event at Racine Festival Park Tuesday afternoon.

“(Former) President Trump will discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Wisconsin,” the statement said.

Trump was last in Wisconsin during a visit to Waukesha on May 1. He focused his comments on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda during a speech at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

Biden also made a stop in Wisconsin in May as part of an announcement from Microsoft regarding its data center development in Mount Pleasant.

The visit will come two weeks after Donald Trump Jr. appeared in a rally in De Pere and just days after First Lady Jill Biden will be in Green Bay to meet with local seniors.

