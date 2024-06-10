Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee members have had the opportunity to visit many of Milwaukee’s great breweries, from Urban Harvest to Lakefront Brewery, during one of our Beer Bashes, and will visit more in the future, but it’s time for our first members-only Cider Stop (RSVP required).

It’s only appropriate that for our first Cider Stop, Urban Milwaukee is headed to Milwaukee’s first cidery, Bay View’s Cache Cider.

Ethan Keller, a musician by trade, opened the cidery in 2020. Keller started making cider at home as hobby after watching a particular sweet documentary on PBS about antique apples. He went on to volunteer at an orchard, and began teaching a cider-making class. During this time he became interested in making hard apple ciders from single-varietal apples, which is what Cache Cider is all about.

Keller states on the cidery’s website “I think everyone should be able to discover a cider that is as unique as they are.” Hopefully, members will find one on this Cider Stop.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Cache Cider, 2612 S. Greeley St., on Wednesday, June 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

Members are allowed to bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Keller will chat about the apples, a bit of Wisconsin geology and the science of making cider.

For more information on Cache Cider, visit their website and give Michael Holloway‘s story about the cidery’s opening a read.

The event is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy way for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty drinks and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6:15 p.m., enjoy a free sample of cider, and have fun.

We’d love to have a locally-made cider with you.

RSVP today.

Not a member yet? You might try it for one month and see how you like it. New members are eligible to attend.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.