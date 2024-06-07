Mayor Cavalier Johnson Pledges Four Points of MPS Involvement
Including helping select the next superintendent and city administrative support.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson is ready for the City of Milwaukee to come to the aid of Milwaukee Public Schools. And he wants to bring the community with him.
Johnson, in a press conference Friday morning, revealed four ways he would like the city to become involved with the school district. None of those, said Johnson, involve the city or mayor taking over the district. “That’s not my agenda,” said Johnson who stressed that he is focused on “prompt solutions.”
“I share the frustration and the disappointment that so many residents feel about the deep problems that are at play at Milwaukee Public Schools,” said Johnson. “Clearly MPS needs assistance and city government is here and ready to help.”
First, he would like to play a “direct” role in selecting the next superintendent. He would like to be able to interview or meet with finalists in order to have his “voice heard.” Johnson, who said he attempted to establish a greater relationship with outgoing superintendent Keith P. Posley earlier this year, said it was important that he have a voice in selecting the next superintendent if his office is to work to support them.
Johnson said he’s already discussed the issues with Governor Tony Evers, State Superintendent Jill Underly and members of the MPS Board of School Directors. Johnson said he joins Evers and County Executive David Crowley in calling for financial and instructional audits of the district. Evers, in a press release, said the state would pay for the audits.
The final aspect Johnson pledged to work on was to become a sustainable partner in improving “all schools.” Noting that approximately half of Milwaukee students attend voucher, charter or other private schools, Johnson said: “It’s my responsibility as mayor to look after all of the kids regardless of school type.” Johnson suggested as much in an inauguration speech many weeks before the MPS crisis was revealed.
The MPS board has two special meetings scheduled for next week. One, on June 12, to consider hiring a director of board governance. A second, on June 13, to consider adopting the budget and hiring an interim superintendent. Public testimony will not be taken at either meeting.
