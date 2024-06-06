Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With the warm weather and the first of many street festivals occurring this weekend, it’s starting to feel a lot like summer in Milwaukee. There’s lots to do outdoors this weekend, such as PrideFest – Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ festival. Catch some live music while drinking a Riverwest-made beer at the annual Locust Street Festival, or design your own lantern and watch it float away at the Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival.

June 6-8: PrideFest

Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ festival is celebrating its 36th year and will once again take over the Henry Maier Festival Park for the weekend. The festival will feature a variety of entertainment, including live performances by both local and national artists. Milwaukee’s Rat Bath and Reyna will both perform as well as big-name acts such as Cupcakke and Bell Bastien. There will also be plenty of drag shows, DJ sets and family-friendly entertainment to check out. Tickets are $25 for a single day and three-day passes can be purchased for $50. To check out the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit the PrideFest website. And don’t miss the Pride Parade on Sunday, June 9.

June 7-9: James and the Giant Peach

Roald Dahl’s classic story comes to life on stage with Bombshell Theatre Co.’s production of James and the Giant Peach. Protagonist James discovers a magic potion and accidentally causes a peach to grow to gargantuan proportions. Inside the peach, he meets human-sized insects that join him on a journey to return to land once the peach accidentally rolls into the ocean. The play will run for four shows over the weekend at Next Act Theatre: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m.. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased on the Next Act Theatre website.

June 8: Brews and Buds

Let’s Legalize WI is teaming up with City Lights Brewing Company for a fundraiser event that will raise money for this year’s Great Midwest Hemp Fest. The fundraiser will feature live music all afternoon, free group brewery tours, live mural art, a photo booth, raffles and more. The brewery’s patio will be open and Great Midwest Hemp Fest and Let’s Legalize WI will be on site talking about cannabis in Wisconsin. City Lights Brewing will also offer its usual menu of craft beer and food. Brews and Buds will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jun 8: Run the Yard 5k & 10 Mile Race

F.E.A.R. MKE, an organization focused on diversity and prioritizing runner safety, is putting on a 5k and 10 mile race that will begin at 8 a.m. at Zocalo Food Park. Cool off afterwards at the post-run party, where refreshments and giveaways will be offered accompanied by live music. Registration for the 5k is $35 and registration for the 10-mile race is $55. For more information and to register, visit the Race Roster website.

June 8: Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival

Lake Michigan will radiate with the lights of thousands of lanterns this weekend thanks to the Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival. Guests will get to design and build their personal lanterns before sending them off in a celebration of love, family and community. The festival will also feature food trucks, vendors, live music and other family-friendly activities. Tickets are $40.99 and the event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Lantern Launch will begin at 8:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Water Lantern Festival website.

June 9: Locust Street Festival

The summer festival season kicks off with the 45th annual Locust Street Festival. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Locust Street between N. Holton Street and N. Humboldt Boulevard will be closed off and filled with vendors, food trucks, stages and more. Returning once again is the Locust Street Beer Run – a 1.6-mile run where participants can drink four Lakefront Brewery beers along the route. Registration for the run is $25. Locust Street Festival is free to attend. For a complete list of vendors and performers, visit the Locust Street Festival website.