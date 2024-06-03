Get a Free Beer at Summer Soulstice
Grab a buy-one-get-one offer while supplies last. See you June 15 at eastside festival.
Summer Soulstice, the East Side’s music festival is back and we want Urban Milwaukee members to be part of the action.
We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one beer coupons to use at the festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at Summer Soulstice.
From noon until midnight on Saturday, June 15, the free festival takes place between E. Kenilworth Pl., E. Ivanhoe Pl., N. Farwell Ave., N. Prospect Ave., N. Murray Ave., and Kind Oasis on Milwaukee’s East Side. It is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.
Twenty three bands and seven DJs will perform across five stages and in Black Cat Alley. A stage will be set up on N. Farwell Ave. between Yo Factory and Ma Fischer’s. A second stage will be set up on E. Kenilworth Pl. between Urban Outfitters and Vintage tavern. A third stage will be set up on E. Ivanhoe Pl. between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Educators Credit Union. New this year are stages on N. Murray Ave. and at Kind Oasis. DJs will perform and festival goers will be dancing in Black Cat Alley.
The buy-one, get-one tickets are good for one beer from an East Side BID stand.
Music Lineup
Kenilworth Stage
Ricky Thump
Force
Ratbath
Gold Steps
Twan Mack + Swadetrackz
Ivanhoe Stage
School of Rock
Decoteau Black
Modern Joey
Dak Dubois
Wonderful Bluffer
Farwell Stage
Ms. Kaprice
Elephonic
Pink Halo
Emmitt James
Wire & Nail
Goran and Morgan of The Gufs
Black Cat Alley
San Berto
Andrew Optimist
Dataexit
Don Black
Digital Maddie
Greyhound
Asher Gray
Murray Stage
Next Paperback Hero
Ben Mulwana
Allison Mahal
Mark Waldoch
Kind Oasis Stage
The Urbanites with JD Rankin &
Guests
Jack Reed’s Still Alive: Celebrating the
Music & Ethos of the Grateful Dead
Chicken Wire Empire
Not a Member Yet?
Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.
This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:
- Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter
- A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait
- Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners
- A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store
- The ability to comment on articles
- A faster photo browser
All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.