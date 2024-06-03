Grab a buy-one-get-one offer while supplies last. See you June 15 at eastside festival.

Summer Soulstice, the East Side’s music festival is back and we want Urban Milwaukee members to be part of the action.

We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one beer coupons to use at the festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at Summer Soulstice.

From noon until midnight on Saturday, June 15, the free festival takes place between E. Kenilworth Pl., E. Ivanhoe Pl., N. Farwell Ave., N. Prospect Ave., N. Murray Ave., and Kind Oasis on Milwaukee’s East Side. It is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

Twenty three bands and seven DJs will perform across five stages and in Black Cat Alley. A stage will be set up on N. Farwell Ave. between Yo Factory and Ma Fischer’s. A second stage will be set up on E. Kenilworth Pl. between Urban Outfitters and Vintage tavern. A third stage will be set up on E. Ivanhoe Pl. between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Educators Credit Union. New this year are stages on N. Murray Ave. and at Kind Oasis. DJs will perform and festival goers will be dancing in Black Cat Alley.

The buy-one, get-one tickets are good for one beer from an East Side BID stand.

Music Lineup

Kenilworth Stage

Ricky Thump

Force

Ratbath

Gold Steps

Twan Mack + Swadetrackz

Ivanhoe Stage

School of Rock

Decoteau Black

Modern Joey

Dak Dubois

Wonderful Bluffer

Farwell Stage

Ms. Kaprice

Elephonic

Pink Halo

Emmitt James

Wire & Nail

Goran and Morgan of The Gufs

Black Cat Alley

San Berto

Andrew Optimist

Dataexit

Don Black

Digital Maddie

Greyhound

Asher Gray

Murray Stage

Next Paperback Hero

Ben Mulwana

Allison Mahal

Mark Waldoch

Kind Oasis Stage

The Urbanites with JD Rankin &

Guests

Jack Reed’s Still Alive: Celebrating the

Music & Ethos of the Grateful Dead

Chicken Wire Empire

Claim your BOGO ticket today.

