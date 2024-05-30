Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This weekend, celebrate Milwaukee’s diverse food and art scenes this weekend as Downtown Dining Week and Bay View Gallery Night collide. Indulge in traditional Italian food and entertainment at Festa Italiana, and dust off your bicycle for a good cause with the UPAF Ride for the Arts fundraiser bike ride!

May 30-June 6: Downtown Dining Week

Dozens of restaurants in downtown Milwaukee will offer lunch and dinner specials for the Business Improvement District 21’s 18th annual Downtown Dining Week. Each participating restaurant will offer special multi-course menus offering $15 and $25 lunches and $35, $45 and $55 dinners. Certain lots and structures will offer 30% off parking. Participating restaurants include Mason Street Grill, Third Coast Provisions, Bacchus and more. For more information and to check out menus for each participating restaurant, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

May 31: Bay View Gallery Night

Over 70 locations across the Bay View neighborhood will host art-related events for Bay View Gallery Night. Some venues will host artists – Heirloom MKE will display the video-game inspired art of Daniel Ross Lanza and Clover will display the works of over 20 female artists. Other venues will host live music – spots like Revel Bar and Twisted Path Distillery will host jazz lineups as part of the Bay View Jazz Fest. All events are free and open to the public. For more information and for a complete list of participating vendors, visit the Bay View Gallery Night website.

May 31-June 2: Festa Italiana

Festa Italiana is returning earlier than ever this year, offering traditional Italian cuisine, entertainment, drinks and more. Guests can participate in a Cannoli Eating Contest, a Bocce tournament, Italian Idol and more. There will be plenty of live music as well, featuring performances by The Russo Brothers and The Eddie Butts Band. The festival will take place at the Maier Festival Park. Admission is $15 for adults and is free for children 12 and under. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit the ICC Milwaukee website.

June 1: The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale & Flea Market

Dozens of vendors and artists will take over the section of Burleigh St. in front of Wonderland and Art Bar for The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale & Flea Market. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., shop for handmade jewelry, second-hand clothing, paintings and more while drinking a bloody mary from Art Bar. Wonderland will also be open and serving food.

June 1: Ope Brewing Co. Second Anniversary

Ope Brewing Co. is throwing a party to celebrate its second birthday. The all-day event will feature live music, food from Flour Girl & Flame and specialty brews. Ope Brewing Co. will be serving an anniversary saison collaboration with Perspective Brewing Co., and Lost Orange Cat will perform. The brewery will have its patio open and will have games to play as well as its usual offering of beer and seltzers. Ope Brewing Co.’s second-anniversary party will begin at 12 p.m.

June 2: UPAF Ride for the Arts

Support the arts while riding your bike during the annual UPAF Ride for the Arts event. The 20-mile Hoan Loop Course travels from Downtown to Cudahy and back, taking riders across the Hoan Bridge. Those who participate will receive a bike bib to display on their bikes as well as a limited edition 2024 Ride for the Arts t-shirt. Routes for this ride will be completely closed off from motor vehicle traffic. For more information, visit the UPAF website.