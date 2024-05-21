Froedtert Opening East Side Clinic

New clinic on Summit Ave. would fill building previously occupied by Medical College, CrossFit gym

A new health clinic is planned for the East Side.

Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin formally announced the project on May 13, but have been quietly lining up building permits since late 2023. The clinic will provide primary care and gynecology services.

It is expected to open by winter 2025 at 2071 N. Summit Ave.

“The Lafayette Clinic will help more people on Milwaukee’s East Side connect with the high-quality primary and OB/GYN care services they need,” said Amy Miller, MD, chief medical officer of Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians in a statement. “With the Shorewood Clinic opening in June, we’re thrilled for another opportunity to partner with residents of Milwaukee to help advance their health.”

The building was previously home to the Medical College’s Center for AIDS Intervention Research facility, which is relocating to ThriveOn King, and the CrossFit 414 gym, which closed.

Weas Development, according to building permits, is developing the clinic for Froedtert, but the property, according to city assessment records, is currently owned by Peter Aldrian. A Board of Zoning Appeals filing says it would be purchased by Weas for $2.92 million and up to an additional $3 million would be invested in building out the clinic. Eppstein Uhen Architects is leading the clinic’s design. JP Cullen is listed as the general contractor.

The one-story building, located a block east of N. Prospect Avenue, will include an 11,000-square-foot clinic with 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory. A zoning application describes it as a 17,000-square-foot building with 19 indoor parking spaces. A surface parking lot is included with the property and extends north to E. Woodstock Place.

The building was constructed in 1909 and occupied by the Kopmeier Motor Co. as a garage and showroom according to a Wisconsin Historical Society report. Its brick facade and East Side location now make it more desirable for uses other than storing vehicles.

The new clinic will be located four blocks south of Ascension‘s Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital and the associated Prospect Medical Commons office building.

The clinic and a second one in Shorewood, 1901 E. Capitol Dr., represent the continued growth of Froedtert Health. In fall 2023, the Milwaukee area health network announced a merger with Fox Valley-focused ThedaCare. Both health networks will retain their distinct brands.

The closest operational Froedert clinic to the new East Side clinic is the McKinley Health Center, 1271 N. 6th St., that was built as part of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ development of Fiserv Forum.

According to its website, the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin health network includes 10 hospitals, more than 45 health centers and 2,300 physicians. Froedtert Hospital at the Milwaukee County Regional Medical Center is the region’s only level one trauma center.

Weas is working to bring a second new health use to the neighborhood. It is also leading the development of a May One sports medicine and wellness facility a block to the west in the Kenilworth Building. The Common Council approved a zoning change Tuesday to enable that project.

