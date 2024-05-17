Graham Kilmer
Frontier Begins New Nonstop Flights To East Coast

It's now easier to travel from Milwaukee Mitchell.

Frontier Airlines A320. Photo by Tomás Del Coro from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Frontier Airlines started running new nonstop flights out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Thursday.

The budget carrier announced earlier this year it would begin offering nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham, which will also serve as connections to other destinations through its network.

The two nonstop flights offer introductory fares of $19 for members of the carrier’s Discount Den program. These fares must be purchased before June 1 and are available for select days of the week.

The flights are offered three days a week: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. They will both be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Milwaukee Mitchell offers non-stop flights to more than 30 destinations across the U.S. Frontier offers non-stop flights to five destinations, including Denver, Fort Myers and Las Vegas.

“As we continue to grow, we look forward to further expanding the availability of convenient, affordable air travel choices for those in the greater Milwaukee metro,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network and operations design, when the carrier announced the flights.

Carriers have been steadily returning and adding flights to Milwaukee Mitchell since air traffic plummeted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the airport had its best year for traffic since the start of the pandemic.

