SHARP Literacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on academic achievement through creative expression, is hosting its ninth annual Unwrapped event May 30 at The Deco in West Allis.

The event, a fundraiser for the organization, will feature Milwaukee chefs making gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts from McDonald’s ingredients. Past items have included braised lamb and beef shepherd’s pie, McStick (crispy fish on a stick), savory Salisbury steak with truffled potatoes and sauce choron, savory and sweet chili honey, chicken and waffle sandwich with crispy hash browns, a McGriddle funnel cake and sweet and sour chicken stir fry.

“For everyone who is eagerly tuning in to Top Chef Wisconsin every Wednesday, we have the perfect event for you,” said SHARP president and CEO Lynda Kohler Welsh in a statement. “At Unwrapped MKE, our vibrant restaurant community showcases their specialties in a whole new way, and attendees are treated to dishes they won’t find anyplace else. Every bite truly matters and makes a difference with our community’s most vulnerable students.”

The event will also allow SHARP to share details on its partnership with area educators on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM)-based experiential programs. The organization serves students in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties.

Tickets to the event, food and drink included, are $100 per person. But a limited number of Urban Milwaukee members and their guests can attend for free while supplies last. Secure your access before supplies run out. Free tickets are extremely limited. Each claimed offer includes access for two guests to the event.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the food and socializing, an auction will be held.

Participating chefs include Michael Genre of Harbor House, Steven O’Neil of The Bridgewater Modern Grill, David Sapp of Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Amanda Wisth of Lemonyay!, Tom McGinty of the Milwaukee Athletic Club, Ashton Rotman of Rot’s Hots and Brian Taborski of Saz’s Hospitality Group.

Didn’t get the free tickets before they sold out? You can buy tickets online.