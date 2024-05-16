Knife-Sharpening Pop-Ups Resume in June

The Sharpening Company will resume its on-the-fly services at four different locations next month.

From snipping garden-fresh herbs to slicing a juicy grilled steak, many of summer’s finest pastimes require a well-sharpened blade.

Cody Berg, founder of The Sharpening Company, is helping to keep knives, scissors, tools and more in peak condition this summer with a series of recurring pop-ups.

The weekly events, an annual offering from The Sharpening Company, will take place in Bay View, Greendale and South Milwaukee, allowing customers to drop off their blades for a quick tune-up — no appointment necessary.

Starting in June, Berg will be stationed at Anodyne Coffee on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon; customers are encouraged to grab a drink or snack from the coffee shop while they wait. In the afternoon, Berg will head over to the South Milwaukee Farmers Market, where he will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Fridays, The Sharpening Company will offer services outside of Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday sharpening will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greendale Farmers Market.

The pop-ups are expected to continue throughout the summer and into fall for as long as the weather permits.

Berg launched the company just over three years ago, but has been sharpening professionally for more than 15 years. He utilizes a three-step sharpening process that includes honing the dull blade using 320-grit sandpaper and a belt sander, removing burrs and finishing off with a good polish on a cotton wheel.

The Sharpening Company also operates two drop-box locations, at which customers can deposit their kitchen knives, scissors, gardening tools and other dull blades, then pick them up — freshly sharpened — from the same location at a later date.

The boxes are located at Enlightened Brewing Company, 2020 S. Allis St. and Outpost Natural Foods, 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

In addition to sharpening for home chefs, Berg extends his services to a growing number of local restaurants including DanDan, Lebnani House, Sabrosa Cafe and Gallery and Milwaukee Sail Loft, among others

When working with professional kitchens, Berg offers an ultra-efficient knife exchange program, swapping out the restaurants’ dull knives for a sharp set with each visit. The rotating model ensures that chefs are always supplied with sharp knives and never have to wait on a sharpening job.

Restaurateurs who are interested in working with The Sharpening Company can inquire online.

For more information, visit The Sharpening Company website or view its Facebook page.