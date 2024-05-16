Firehouse Cook Challenge Spotlights Foodie Firefighters

Milwaukee-based firefighter will be one of several judges for August cook-off.

When it comes to firefighters who love cooking, one thing’s for certain: they can handle the heat.

A new culinary competition hosted by Iron Mountain Refrigeration will target that particular group, inviting professional firefighters who double as amateur chefs to share their best recipes for a chance to win major prizes.

Iron Mountain’s Firehouse Cook Challenge aims to spotlight firefighters who love to prepare meals for their stations. To enter, participants must share a personal recipe — including a photo of the finished dish — and explain its significance.

From there, three finalists will be selected to participate in a cook-off, to be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at The Polish Center of Wisconsin in Franklin.

Judges will include Noe Fuentes, a Milwaukee-based firefighter and foodie; Chef Jack Birren, a culinary instructor at Waukesha County Technical College; Bill Chase of Kenosha-based Hometown Meats Deli & Catering and Kayla Cacciotti, owner of Chef Kayla Marie LLC Catering in Mount Pleasant.

Kevin Fielder, president of Olive and Oak Events, will emcee the event.

Trevor Crivello, a firefighter and the founder of Iron Mountain Refrigeration, said he’s excited for the opportunity to honor firefighters who “go the extra mile in cooking at their station.”

“Firefighters play an integral role in Wisconsin communities, and we strive to provide them with the necessary equipment so that they don’t have to worry about their next meal or the quality of the food at the station,” he said in a statement. “They deserve recognition for all they do for their communities and each other.”

The competition will feature on-theme prizes. First, second and third place winners will take home more than a thousand dollars worth of Iron Mountain Refrigeration equipment. First prize is valued at $5,000, second at $2,500 and third at $1,000.

Preliminary entries for the competition are due June 14 and can be submitted online. Any firefighter who is employed by a fire department or fire brigade in Wisconsin is welcome to apply.