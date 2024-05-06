14 seats on 18-member youth commission will be open in 2025.

Milwaukee County is looking for a new generation of youth commissioners.

The county has begun accepting applications for the 2025 term of the Milwaukee County Youth Commission, with 14 seats on the 18-district commission open at the start of the 2025 term. High school students between the ages of 14 and 17 are eligible to apply.

Youth commissioners review program proposals from local youth organizations and make advisory recommendations on policy and budget proposals that affect young people. They are paid $12.50 an hour for their work on the commission.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 term of the Milwaukee County Youth Commission,” said Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson. “Our youth are the future leaders of our community, and their voices are invaluable in shaping policies that promote equity. High school students in Milwaukee County, apply now!”

In 2022, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley worked with Nicholson to bring back the county’s youth commission. The commission briefly existed roughly two decades ago, but was eventually ended. During that time, however, Crowley was one of the youth commissioners, and he has credited the experience with setting him on the path to public service.

Crowley and Nicholson recreated the commission to inspire greater youth participation in public service and to allow a handful of young county residents to work on policy that affects their lives.

“I am encouraging high school students across Milwaukee County to apply and serve on the Milwaukee County Youth Commission, so the next generation of young leaders can help shape our shared priorities and bright future,” Crowley said in a statement.

The 20-member body has one commissioner from each of the 18 county supervisory districts and two co-chairs selected by Crowley and Nicholson, respectively.

The current co-chairs of the youth commission, Mia Moore and Loren Muwonge, said, “Serving on the Youth Commission is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to influence resources, programs, and services that directly impact youth in our communities.”