The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - May 5th, 2024 07:00 am

Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants

1. Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants

Trump vows to eat at cafe, though he’s not ‘into that vegan stuff.’ It opened under Biden.

May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Train Starts May 21

2. New Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Train Starts May 21

Added train doubles service between Milwaukee and Twin Cities.

May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Retro-Themed ‘90s2K Cafe’ To Replace Howl at the Moon

3. Retro-Themed ‘90s2K Cafe’ To Replace Howl at the Moon

90s 2K Cafe aims to open Downtown by early summer.

Apr 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Reaches The Hard Part of Demolishing Northridge Mall

4. Milwaukee Reaches The Hard Part of Demolishing Northridge Mall

Demolition nearly complete for former Boston Store.

May 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

See The Design Concepts To Replace Stadium Freeway

5. See The Design Concepts To Replace Stadium Freeway

More than 10 alternatives released for the northside freeway spur.

May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Nepali and Indian Restaurant Planned For Bay View

6. Nepali and Indian Restaurant Planned For Bay View

Himalayan Yak aims for summer opening in vacant building along Kinnickinnic Ave.

Apr 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: MIAD Faces Huge Shortfall, Staff Cuts

7. Murphy’s Law: MIAD Faces Huge Shortfall, Staff Cuts

Decisions on $2.8 million budget shortfall made with lack of transparency, some complain.

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

New Owners Plot Return of Pizza Man To Downer Avenue

8. New Owners Plot Return of Pizza Man To Downer Avenue

Permit request signals restaurant will have new life.

Apr 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Potawatomi Says Opening Of Massive Sportsbook Is Turning Point For Casino

9. Potawatomi Says Opening Of Massive Sportsbook Is Turning Point For Casino

New facility has a 2,000-square-foot tv capable of playing 30 games at once.

May 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Public Art: 5 Huge Rainbow Arcs Coming To Downtown

10. Public Art: 5 Huge Rainbow Arcs Coming To Downtown

Rainbow Summer will light up middle of Downtown with ‘Elysian Arcs’.

Apr 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO

1. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO

Thornton-Bias Stepped Down from Leadership

Apr 26th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin

2024 Riverwest Pub Crawl for a Cause

2. 2024 Riverwest Pub Crawl for a Cause

Saturday, May the Fourth, 2024 12-7pm

Apr 29th, 2024 by Riverwest Brewery Syndicate

Back of the Bus

3. Back of the Bus

Statement of Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt April 29, 2024

Apr 29th, 2024 by Ald. Andrea Pratt

City and MPS celebrate Arbor Day with Tree Planting at Reagan High School

4. City and MPS celebrate Arbor Day with Tree Planting at Reagan High School

Observance includes tree climbing and lift truck demonstrations

Apr 26th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Sends Letter to Social Development Commission Board of Directors Following Closure

5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Sends Letter to Social Development Commission Board of Directors Following Closure

 

May 3rd, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Fitzgerald Introduces Bill to Keep Offenders Off the Street

6. Fitzgerald Introduces Bill to Keep Offenders Off the Street

 

May 2nd, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

DOA Announces Flexible Facilities Program Open Application Period

7. DOA Announces Flexible Facilities Program Open Application Period

$107 Million Available for Local Digital Connectivity Facility Projects

Apr 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Administration

Free Musical Mondays Summer Series in Lake Park to Feature Diverse Genres from Around World and Milwaukee

8. Free Musical Mondays Summer Series in Lake Park to Feature Diverse Genres from Around World and Milwaukee

Wonderful Wednesdays lineup of music for children and families also announced

Apr 30th, 2024 by Lake Park Friends

BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

9. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

 

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

Daily Service for Lake Express Ferry Begins Friday, May 3

10. Daily Service for Lake Express Ferry Begins Friday, May 3

High-speed ferry returning to operation, transports 100,000 travelers annually between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI

Apr 30th, 2024 by Lake Express

