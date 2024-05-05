The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants
Trump vows to eat at cafe, though he’s not ‘into that vegan stuff.’ It opened under Biden.
May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Train Starts May 21
Added train doubles service between Milwaukee and Twin Cities.
May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Retro-Themed ‘90s2K Cafe’ To Replace Howl at the Moon
90s 2K Cafe aims to open Downtown by early summer.
Apr 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Milwaukee Reaches The Hard Part of Demolishing Northridge Mall
Demolition nearly complete for former Boston Store.
May 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. See The Design Concepts To Replace Stadium Freeway
More than 10 alternatives released for the northside freeway spur.
May 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Nepali and Indian Restaurant Planned For Bay View
Himalayan Yak aims for summer opening in vacant building along Kinnickinnic Ave.
Apr 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Murphy’s Law: MIAD Faces Huge Shortfall, Staff Cuts
Decisions on $2.8 million budget shortfall made with lack of transparency, some complain.
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
8. New Owners Plot Return of Pizza Man To Downer Avenue
Permit request signals restaurant will have new life.
Apr 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Potawatomi Says Opening Of Massive Sportsbook Is Turning Point For Casino
New facility has a 2,000-square-foot tv capable of playing 30 games at once.
May 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Public Art: 5 Huge Rainbow Arcs Coming To Downtown
Rainbow Summer will light up middle of Downtown with ‘Elysian Arcs’.
Apr 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO
Thornton-Bias Stepped Down from Leadership
Apr 26th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin
2. 2024 Riverwest Pub Crawl for a Cause
Saturday, May the Fourth, 2024 12-7pm
Apr 29th, 2024 by Riverwest Brewery Syndicate
3. Back of the Bus
Statement of Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt April 29, 2024
Apr 29th, 2024 by Ald. Andrea Pratt
4. City and MPS celebrate Arbor Day with Tree Planting at Reagan High School
Observance includes tree climbing and lift truck demonstrations
Apr 26th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
7. DOA Announces Flexible Facilities Program Open Application Period
$107 Million Available for Local Digital Connectivity Facility Projects
Apr 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Administration
8. Free Musical Mondays Summer Series in Lake Park to Feature Diverse Genres from Around World and Milwaukee
Wonderful Wednesdays lineup of music for children and families also announced
Apr 30th, 2024 by Lake Park Friends
9. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
10. Daily Service for Lake Express Ferry Begins Friday, May 3
High-speed ferry returning to operation, transports 100,000 travelers annually between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI
Apr 30th, 2024 by Lake Express