Boerner Botanical Gardens, the beloved public gardens in Whitnall Park, open Wednesday for the 50th season.

The gardens, named for the first general manager of the Milwaukee parks system, Alfred L. Boerner, were created in 1974. The gardens were constructed in the park at the tail end of a period of rapid expansion for the parks system, which doubled in size over the period of roughly two decades beginning in the 1950s.

“Boerner is a gem in the County Parks system, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a day with loved ones than to do it at the Botanical Gardens,” Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith said in a statement.

Boerner contains thousands of plants spread across 12 curated gardens on 40 acres, with popular installations like the enchanted village containing a play house and twig hut and the troll bridge. The gardens include the rose garden, rain garden peony garden, herb garden and more. There is also Margie’s Garden, a 3-acre area designed for children.

“I am encouraging folks to visit Boerner Botanical Gardens this year to enjoy the floral views, activate this beautiful space, and become inspired by everything our Milwaukee County Parks have to offer,” said County Executive David Crowley.

From May 1 through Sept. 10, the gardens will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Admission begins at $8 for adults and $6 for children, with discounts available for veterans, seniors, students and persons with disabilities.