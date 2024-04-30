Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space,” says Third Space Brewing co-founder Andy Gehl.

Your “third space” is the place where you feel comfortable and welcoming, where you can go to have a good time and get away from it all. That’s where Third Space Brewing comes in. The Menomonee Valley brewery is spacious and welcoming, and has anywhere from 10 to 25 beers available in its taproom. From its Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale, to Upward Spiral IPA and Unite the Clans Scottish Ale and more, the brewery strives to create high-quality, flavorful and well-balanced craft beers for each taste palette.

What, you haven’t tried it yet? Well, here’s the perfect chance to do so.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Third Space Brewing on Thursday, May 9 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

Members are allowed to bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Third Space Brewing will be holding a brewery tour of the production facility with multiple samples of beer included.

Third Space Brewing is located in a historic factory on the corner of W. St Paul Ave. and N. 16th St at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. For more information on Third Space Brewing, including what’s on tap and where to buy their beer around town, visit their website.

The event is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy way for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., take a tour at 6 p.m., get free beer samples, and have fun.

We’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you.

RSVP today.

Not a member yet? You might try it for one month and see how you like it. New members are eligible to attend.