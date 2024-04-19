Following deadly crash, county officials call for community responsibility, more tools and funding to address reckless driving.

After a reckless driver going 100 miles per hour smashed into the side of a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus, county officials are calling on the community to drive safer, and the state to give the county the tools to go after dangerous drivers.

“But I am here to really provide one simple message, and that is enough is enough,” County Executive David Crowley said. “We know that reckless driving has reached crisis levels. We’ve had mothers, daughters, sons and fathers lost in this growing epidemic, and it’s extremely important that we must do everything that we can to put a stop to this.”

Just after midnight Friday morning, MCTS bus 5317 was sitting at a red light at the intersection of N. 35th Street and W. Capitol Drive. As the light turned green and the bus pulled into the intersection, a vehicle traveling westbound on Capitol Drive at approximately 100 miles per hours smashed into the passenger side of the bus, said MCTS Managing Director Denise Wandke at a press conference Friday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle died and several others were injured, including the bus operator.

“The auto actually spun the bus around,” Wandke said, “and this is a 40-ton bus.”

Wandke said it was the most senseless crash she had witnessed in her 30 years working for the transit system, adding that the car was like a “100 mile-an-hour missile” hitting the side of the bus.

“This didn’t have to happen,” Wandke said.

Wandke and Crowley both said they were in “awe” of the bus operator’s bravery. In the moments after the crash occurred, he grabbed a fire extinguisher, checked on the three passengers and put out a fire on the car that hit the bus, Wandke said.

The government has a responsibility to continue investing in infrastructure that will improve road safety and deter reckless driving, Crowley said, but noted that part of the onus for ending reckless driving falls on the community.

“All of us, every single one of us, in our entire community have a responsibility to enhance the safety of our roads,” Crowley said.

Wandke noted that the number of drivers hitting MCTS buses is up 40% so far in 2024 compared to this time last year.

The county executive also reiterated a call for state legislation that would allow the City of Milwaukee to deploy red light cameras. “We also have to provide our local officials with the ability to enforce traffic laws and reduce reckless driving,” he said. “And one area that we can work together is allowing Milwaukee to use automatic traffic enforcement cameras to catch speeders, and drivers who blow through red lights.”

