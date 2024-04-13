Parks offering deals on admission and concessions along with special stickers.

Sunday, April 14, is Milwaukee Day and Milwaukee County Parks is offering county residents deals on tickets and concessions to celebrate.

Milwaukee Day — 4/14 — is a relatively new holiday. But local organizations are increasingly celebrating the holiday with limited-time deals, like the parks department, which began offering Milwaukee Day deals in 2016.

This year, Parks is offering deals on food and drink at South Shore Terrace in Bay View. The beer garden will sell hots dogs, brats and Miller High Life refills for $4.14. South Shore Terrace, which is located on the lakefront in South Shore Park, is one of the most popular beer gardens in the parks system with views of the city’s downtown skyline.

Parks is also offering a one-time deal on admission to Boerner Botanical Gardens, including access to Margie’s Children’s Garden. The department will sell advance admission for $4.14 each. These tickets can be redeemed any time from May through October, but they will only be sold on Sunday. Boerner Botanical Gardens boasts thousands of plants artfully grown and curated in 12 gardens.

The department also encourages county residents to celebrate Milwaukee Day by patronizing a local park and picking up a limited-edition Milwaukee Day sticker designed by one of parks’ own graphic designers, Molly Sturgill.

The stickers can be picked up at the Mitchell Park Domes (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Wehr Nature Center (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Pulaski Pool (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

The stickers will also be available a day early, on April 13, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Kosciuszko Community Center (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).