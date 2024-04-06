Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Apr 6th, 2024 10:00 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Gov. Evers Appoints Peggy Miller to the Marinette County Circuit Court

Gov. Evers Appoints Peggy Miller to the Marinette County Circuit Court

 

Mar 21st, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Senate confirms WHEDA Board members

Senate confirms WHEDA Board members

Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced that the Wisconsin Senate confirmed the reappointment of Board Chair Ranell Washington and Treasurer Jeffrey Skrenes and approved the first-time appointment of Jasmine Mercado.

Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Kathy’s House Welcomes Kim Lamansky as President & CEO

Kathy’s House Welcomes Kim Lamansky as President & CEO

Established Nonprofit Leader Relocates to Milwaukee for New Challenge

Mar 18th, 2024 by Kathy’s House

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Announces Hire of New Supplier Diversity Program Manager

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Announces Hire of New Supplier Diversity Program Manager

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Areli Herrera as the new Supplier Diversity Program Manager.

Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Gov. Evers Appoints Jane Bucher to the Green County Circuit Court

Gov. Evers Appoints Jane Bucher to the Green County Circuit Court

 

Mar 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette School of Dentistry professor named fellow for American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research

Marquette School of Dentistry professor named fellow for American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research

Dr. Christopher Okunseri was one of seven faculty members nationally to be recognized as a fellow by the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research.

Mar 14th, 2024 by Marquette University

Joshua L. Gimbel Joins Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Board of Directors

Joshua L. Gimbel Joins Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Board of Directors

 

Mar 13th, 2024 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Michael Cosentino Named Brewers Senior Vice President – Ticket Sales and Service

Michael Cosentino Named Brewers Senior Vice President – Ticket Sales and Service

 

Mar 6th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Longtime M7 Leader Jim Paetsch Announces Retirement; Rebecca Gries to Helm M7 Corporate Attraction and Expansion Efforts

Longtime M7 Leader Jim Paetsch Announces Retirement; Rebecca Gries to Helm M7 Corporate Attraction and Expansion Efforts

 

Mar 1st, 2024 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us