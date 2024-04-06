New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Senate confirms WHEDA Board members
Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced that the Wisconsin Senate confirmed the reappointment of Board Chair Ranell Washington and Treasurer Jeffrey Skrenes and approved the first-time appointment of Jasmine Mercado.
Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Kathy’s House Welcomes Kim Lamansky as President & CEO
Established Nonprofit Leader Relocates to Milwaukee for New Challenge
Mar 18th, 2024 by Kathy’s House
Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Announces Hire of New Supplier Diversity Program Manager
The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Areli Herrera as the new Supplier Diversity Program Manager.
Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Marquette School of Dentistry professor named fellow for American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research
Dr. Christopher Okunseri was one of seven faculty members nationally to be recognized as a fellow by the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research.
Mar 14th, 2024 by Marquette University