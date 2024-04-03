Gómez-Tom Wins Full Term on County Board
Caroline Gómez-Tom won a special election to fill a vacant seat in 2023.
Sup. Caroline Gómez-Tom won a full term on the Milwaukee County Board Tuesday.
The incumbent supervisor won District 14 in a rematch of special election held exactly one year ago to fill a vacant seat on the county board.
Gómez-Tom carried 61.50% of the vote, defeating Angel C. Sanchez, a local construction contractor and former one-term city alderman.
Gómez-Tom is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health and a community healthcare navigator working for Covering Wisconsin.
She received wide support from progressive political organizations, the local Democratic Party and labor unions in her run for re-election.
She also received endorsements from high-profile politicians like former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state-level Democrats and more than a dozen current and former county supervisors.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
MKE County
-
Alexander Fends Off Challenge for Board SeatApr 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Wasserman Holds Onto County Board SeatApr 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Jack Eckblad Wins Bay View County Board SeatApr 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer