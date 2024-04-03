Caroline Gómez-Tom won a special election to fill a vacant seat in 2023.

Sup. Caroline Gómez-Tom won a full term on the Milwaukee County Board Tuesday.

The incumbent supervisor won District 14 in a rematch of special election held exactly one year ago to fill a vacant seat on the county board.

Gómez-Tom carried 61.50% of the vote, defeating Angel C. Sanchez, a local construction contractor and former one-term city alderman.

Gómez-Tom is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health and a community healthcare navigator working for Covering Wisconsin.

She received wide support from progressive political organizations, the local Democratic Party and labor unions in her run for re-election.

She also received endorsements from high-profile politicians like former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state-level Democrats and more than a dozen current and former county supervisors.