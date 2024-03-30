Why Vote for MPS Funding Referendum
A 'yes' vote means more teachers and paraprofessionals and better educated students.
Milwaukee isn’t just where I grew up, it’s the place that sculpted me to be the man of service that I am today, and someone who cares to nurture and give back to this city. MPS students’ genius is present in every classroom, but students’ opportunities are at risk.
From growing up on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and Locust St. up until adulthood, to watching my mother, Carolyn Edwards, do her best to provide for our family by working as an administrative assistant for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) for 27 years, to attending Rufus King High School and graduating with college credits through the International Baccalaureate program, it is safe to say that not only Milwaukee, but MPS has shaped me.
I mention all of this because an unfortunate reality has been created for the youth in our most impoverished communities in the city, and by no fault of their own. The public education system in Wisconsin is starved for resources. For two years, the state legislature froze funding and provided no increases to public K-12 education even though our students’ needs were greater than ever during these pandemic years, 2021 and 2022. Record-high inflation means budgets are stretched as goods and services that Milwaukee’s schoolchildren need – technology, art and music supplies, bilingual teachers and classroom aids – cost more. Our Milwaukee Public Schools are facing a 2024-25 budget shortfall of $200 million. Milwaukee along with some 85 other school districts in Wisconsin are going to referendum to protect students from devastating cuts and to give our children what they need to thrive.
As a proud product of Milwaukee Public Schools and now a visual artist with an impact throughout the state, I wholeheartedly endorse the upcoming referendum to increase funding for MPS. The 2020 referendum brought arts supplies and art teachers to 56 more schools. This progress must continue. My journey from the classroom to the canvas taught me the invaluable role that art plays in education. It’s not just about brush strokes and colors; art nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and expression—skills vital for success in any field. By continuing to invest in arts education, we’re not just enhancing curriculum; we’re enriching lives, empowering students to explore their potential, and fostering a vibrant cultural community. Simply put, no student can afford to go without creative expression, and school should be the place that sparks that genius inside of them.
Disinvesting in our children, removing resources and opportunities and adults from our public schools statewide negatively affects students’ long-term educational outcomes and self-esteem. Every child, regardless of their zip code, deserves inspiring and supportive educators who nurture their potential—a dilemma that can begin to be rectified with increased funding that allows for onboarding of educators that teach with a purpose.
Let’s uncover the genius waiting to happen in our city by voting YES on April 2nd and continuing to invest in our students.
Nehemiah Edwards is a Rufus King graduate, engineer and visual artist.
