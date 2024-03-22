US Rep. Mike Gallagher Will Resign In April

Republican congressman was seen as a rising star, but is now walking away from elected office.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Friday he will step down from the House of Representatives next month.

In a statement, the Republican from Green Bay said he will resign effective April 19. Gallagher’s resignation will shrink an already slim Republican majority in the House from 218-213 to 217-213.

The announcement comes a month after Gallagher made news by saying he would not seek reelection.

Gallagher said he’s worked with House Speaker Mike Johnson to set a timeline for finding a replacement to chair the House Select Committee on China.

“My office will continue to operate and provide constituent services to the Eighth District for the remainder of the term,” he said. “Four terms serving Northeast Wisconsin in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime.”

The announcement comes amid infighting between House Republicans. Earlier on Friday, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a motion to oust Johnson from the speakership, according to CNN.

NBC News reports Gallagher has grown frustrated with his own party. Once viewed as a rising star in the GOP, several within the party were courting him last year to challenge Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is running for reelection in November.

In June, Gallagher announced he would not run for Senate and planned to remain in the House. He announced last month he will not seek reelection.

That revelation came less than a week after Gallagher voted against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Two Republicans have officially announced campaigns for Gallagher’s seat. They are former state Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, and state Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere.

