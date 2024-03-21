Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks‘ annual traveling beer garden returns May 15 with a stop at Greenfield Park.

The traveling beer garden is a refurbished vintage firetruck rigged up as a rolling beer dispenser. It will stop at eight parks this summer, spending a little over a week at each park. Along with beer, the traveling beer garden also sells non-alcoholic beverages, hot dogs, hot pretzels and brats.

Kops Park, on the west side of Milwaukee, is a new addition to the traveling beer garden this year. It will effectively replace Lake Park on the schedule.

Last year, Milwaukee County Parks opened its newest permanent beer garden not too far from Lake Park in Juneau Park with space for 200 patrons. Juneau Park was previously one of the most popular stops on the traveling tour.

“There’s nothing like beer garden season in Milwaukee County!” County Executive David Crowley said in a statement announcing the schedule. “This unique tradition in our community brings people together, generates revenue for County operations, and fosters positive activity in our Milwaukee County Parks.”

The beer gardens have become money makers for the cash-poor parks system, generating millions in revenue annually.

The 2024 tour is sponsored by Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing. “The Traveling Beer Garden not only brings people together to enjoy craft brews and delicious food, but also serves as a platform for community engagement and connection,” said Sprecher CEO Sharad Chadha.

“I am ecstatic that we are kicking off our 11th year with Sprecher,” Parks Director Guy Smith said. “Their partnership with County Parks has not only impacted folks in the community but has also made our parks a better place.”

2024 Traveling Beer Garden Tour

Greenfield Park: May 15 – 27

Froemming Park: May 29 – June 9

Cooper Park: June 12 – 23

Grant Park: June 26 – July 7

Kops Park: July 10 – 21

McCarty Park: July 24 – Aug. 4

Doctors Park: Aug. 7 – Aug. 18

Sheridan Park: Aug. 21 – Sept. 7