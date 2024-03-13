Two Breweries Hosting Pi Day Events

Free pie, engineering challenges and STEM-focused trivia planned for Pi Day (Thursday) and beyond.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In mathematics, pi represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its ratio. For two Milwaukee breweries, though, the only ratio that matters this Pi Day is that of beer to baked goods.

Lakefront Brewery and Amorphic Beer will each offer a selection of locally-made pies to pair with their beers in honor of the March 14 holiday, whose date matches the first three numbers of pi.

Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., is offering pie and beer pairing kits for pickup on Thursday. Pairings include strawberry pie with Dive Beer Milwaukee Lager, pumpkin n’ cream pie with Lakefront Maibock, French silk pie with My Turn: AJ Dunkelweizen and gluten-free caramel apple pie with gluten-free New Grist Pilsner.

Pre-orders for the pairing kits have ended, but patrons can still look forward to a sip and a slice on-site. Lakefront is offering each pie flavor — plus cherry rhubarb and pecan — by the slice in the Beer Hall starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Amorphic’s third annual Pi Day celebration will take place in two installments — part of its quest of “living up to the title of Milwaukee’s most science-y brewery.”

On Thursday, various pie flavors from Honeypie Cafe will be available for free to enjoy alongside an Amorphic brew.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The brewery will also host a special edition of Trivia Nerd Bingo. The game is set to commence at 7 p.m. and all questions will be STEM-related.

On Saturday, March 16, Amorphic is putting on two engineering challenges. The first, Egg Drop — Extreme Edition, requires participants to use provided materials to construct a device that will keep an egg from cracking when dropped off the roof.

A second competition, the Unsinkable Challenge, asks participants to build a boat out of provided materials. The craft that’s able to hold the most weight without sinking wins.

The challenges will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the brewery, 3700 N. Fratney St.