Dohmen Fund Continues Nationwide Push For Healthy Eating Initiatives

It’s been one year since Dohmen Company Foundation announced a commitment to invest $60 million for healthy eating initiatives across the country, adding its efforts to the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.

After 12 months of progress, the effects of the Dohmen Impact Investment Fund (DIIF) are beginning to come into focus. The foundation, headquartered in Bronzeville, has invested in one company so far, and is now seeking additional businesses capable of preventing and reversing diet-related disease for future investments.

DIIF made its first contribution in June 2023 with a $15 million investment in Everytable. The Los Angeles-based service aims to provide nutritious, chef-prepared meals at an affordable price point.

Everytable currently services various portions of California and New York, but plans to expand into regional meal delivery soon.

“The Dohmen Impact Investment Fund is proud to make its inaugural investment in Everytable to realize the Fund’s goal of making healthy eating ubiquitous,” said Rachel Roller, president and CEO of Dohmen Company Foundation, in a statement. “We encourage other foundations, socially conscious businesses, and investors to join us in prioritizing investments in healthy food solutions, such as Everytable, to address the growing diet-related disease epidemic.”

Such investors as Creadev, Gullspång Re:foods and Kaiser Permanente Ventures also joined the effort for a total contribution of $25 million for Everytable.

Dohmen is one of 141 participants from across the country that partook in the White House Challenge. The nationwide call-to-action raised nearly $1.7 billion for healthy food initiatives, marking a step forward in the Biden Administration’s goal to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases, while also reducing health disparities, by 2030.

A handful of new commitments, including those from Ascension, Food Forward and Harlem Globetrotters, were announced during a Feb. 27 event at the White House. Dohmen was among a larger list of health systems, insurers, companies, non-profits, philanthropic groups, academia and local elected officials that made earlier commitments.

Separately, Dohmen Company Foundation is working to improve healthy food access in Milwaukee communities, funding efforts such as Food for Health. Launched in 2023, the independent 501(c)(3) public charity provides medically tailored meals to low-income residents living with diet-related diseases, dedicated health coaches and nutrition education services.

More recently, the organization introduced a pilot program focused on lowering infant mortality rates through healthy food. The joint program, launched in partnership with Progressive Community Health Centers (PCHC), provided healthy meals, nutrition guidance and wellness support to nearly 120 high-risk prenatal patients in Milwaukee.

Now more than 12 months into its commitment, DIIF is seeking additional mission-driven businesses to finance. In order to meet the fund’s investment criteria, companies must be able to demonstrate measurable results and be aligned with DIIF’s mission of using food to improve health.

Specific requirements, as well as interest forms, are available to view online.