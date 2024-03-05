Cocktail-Focused Cafe Proposed For Yankee Hill

Haven Cafe is slated to fill a corner retail space at Nova on Van Buren St.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After more than a decade of slinging drinks at some of Milwaukee’s most renowned cocktail lounges, Jeff Kinder is preparing for an entirely different venture. It’s only fitting, then, that his upcoming establishment is slated to open at Nova, an apartment building whose Latin name is “new.”

Kinder plans to open Haven Cafe at 1237 N. Van Buren St., in a corner retail space at ground level of the Nova apartment building.

The business will operate as a cafe by day, offering hot and iced coffee, espresso and Rishi teas, as well as breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, lunch sandwiches and snacks. In the evenings, Haven will transition into a bar serving beer, wine and cocktails, along with small bites including dips and spreads, roasted vegetables and desserts.

Kinder, whose career includes previous work at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, The Estate and the now-closed Distil, said the upcoming business aims to upend traditional conceptions of cocktail bars, trading intimacy for an open feel and welcoming a flood of natural light from large, south-facing windows.

“The goal is to have a space where that work meeting you have can easily turn into a cocktail or a glass of wine.” At the same time, he added, those who opt not to drink alcohol will find plenty of alternatives.

That includes a full range of coffee beverages, as well as a curated menu of non-alcoholic cocktails. Kinder said he wants everyone to feel comfortable no matter what they’re drinking.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“We definitely seek to be a very inclusive space.”

Kinder has worked extensively with zero-proof drinks during his time in the industry. Through the years, he’s learned what works well and — perhaps more importantly — what doesn’t.

Based on his experience, Kinder’s non-alcoholic menu will feature a selection of tea-based beverages. The tannins add bitterness and astringency, mimicking the mouthfeel of some alcohols while forgoing the hefty price tag of non-alcoholic spirits, he said.

The 2,238-square-foot cafe space will feature plants and art, along with spacious tables and additional seating on the outdoor patio. The coffee bar and cocktail bar will operate independently, allowing one bar to close as the other opens for a seamless transition from day to night.

In addition to food and beverage, the business plans to host live music, DJs and other entertainment.

Kinder’s goals for the business go beyond simple service, he said, noting that he hopes to create a space for others to jumpstart their careers.

“Plenty of service industry folks have to just grind for somebody else for a long time,” he said. “I want to open a space that, once we get our footing, we can help other people develop their ideas, businesses and careers. I think it would be cool to give people a chance to be more.”

Kinder said his ultimate goal is to open in late June, ahead of the Republican National Convention.

A liquor license for Haven Cafe is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Once open, the business’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photos