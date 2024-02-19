Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s time to grab your ID and head to the polls. There is an election Tuesday.

Though all eyes are on Wisconsin’s role in the November presidential election, Milwaukee voters can go to the polls this spring to reshape who leads city and county government.

Tuesday’s primary election will narrow the field to two candidates in four races, with many more winner-take-all contests between two candidates to follow on April 2. Only races with three or more candidates appear on the primary ballot.

All city of Milwaukee voters will find a three-way race for mayor on the ballot. Incumbent Cavalier Johnson is vying for a full four-year term against two challengers.

But voters in three select areas of Milwaukee will also find a legislative race on their ballot. On the southwest side, there is a three-way race to replace retiring alderman Mark Borkowski. In the north-central portion of the city, there is a four-way race to replace alderman Khalif Rainey, who opted not to run for reelection after two terms.

The final race will appear on the ballot for residents of the city’s far northwest side. Incumbent Deanna Alexander faces two challengers to retain her seat on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

All of the races are non-partisan, with individuals not declaring a party affiliation.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidate and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Mayor

Ieshuh Griffin

Cavalier Johnson

Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s commitment to his city began at an early age. At 14 years old, he was selected by the YMCA to participate in a pre-college program for low-income MPS students. That very same program, Sponsor-A-Scholar, solidified his life commitment to community service and making Milwaukee better for future generations. Growing up, his family moved frequently, and until middle school Cavalier attended a different MPS school almost every year. He has faced violence, evictions, food insecurity — all the challenges attendant to urban poverty. After graduating Bay View High School, Cavalier earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and then returned home to work for the Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB), now Employ Milwaukee. His focus area there included working with at-risk youth, youth entering the workforce for the first time, and adults retooling to enter the workforce. Before being elected Alderman, he also served Milwaukee through working in the Mayor’s Office, where he worked diligently with community and faith leaders to find creative solutions to some of Milwaukee’s most pressing issues facing families from all walks of life. Cavalier remains deeply committed to the community, having served on the boards of the Milwaukee YMCA, ACLU-Wisconsin and Milwaukee Community Brainstorming Conference. Cavalier and his wife, Dominique, have one son and twin daughters and live on Milwaukee’s north side.

David D. King

David D. King is the founder of Wisconsin God Squad. A Milwaukee native, David’s service to his fellow man began after high school, when David became a “neighborhood security aid,” which consisted of patrolling city neighborhoods and assisting the elderly. By 1983, he was managing restaurants with “million-dollar sales,” positions which enabled him to provide jobs to people who had difficulty securing employment. David has become well-known throughout the Milwaukee area for his engagement with business leaders and community groups through his community work and founding of several community service organizations. Including Mountain of the Lord House (a transitional living facility for men), The Lord’s House of Rest (a transitional home for single mothers), Win a Soul Ministries (a place to go for those seeking spiritual encouragement and support), S.W.E.E.P. Community Justice Center (Soldiers, Walking, Evangelizing, and Empowering People), and the Milwaukee God Squad (a community improvement organization with ten units, each with a different focus, so that the talents and interests of volunteers can be matched with the needs of the community). David is the owner of KBS (Kingdom Business Solutions), New Look On Life, he is also the President of the Milwaukee Chapter FGBMFI and also the Great Lake Regional Director for the FGBMFI. David just received his Doctor of Theology from Grace Theological Seminary in May 2021. David King is now Coach King, he is the Head Basketball Coach for Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School.

7th District Council Seat

District Map

Jessica Currie

A resilient young woman rewriting her story against all odds. As a homeless teen mom and high school dropout, Jessica faced challenges that would have left many defeated, but her spirit, courage, and determination shine as a light of hope! ‘I am excited to announce my candidacy for Alderperson, driven by a passionate commitment to address the pressing issues that matter most to our community: speeding, education, and crime. I believe in the power of positive change, and I’m dedicated to making the 7th District a safer, smarter, and more vibrant place to live.’

Kenneth Hughes

Kenneth Hughes is a native of Milwaukee and has been a resident of the 7th District since 1999. As a husband, Pastor, and business man he understands the day to day problems and challenges that plague our community. He has fresh ideas with practical solutions.

DiAndre Jackson

DiAndre Jackson is a true embodiment of Milwaukee’s spirit and resilience. A proud graduate of Bay View High School, DiAndre showcased his drive by purchasing his first home immediately after graduation. He sustained himself in his early career through property management and further refined his skills via the Milwaukee BIG-STEP program. In 2008, DiAndre began his career with Master Lock, where he didn’t just work — he championed the rights of his fellow employees. As an active member of the UAW, he still holds his membership with UAW Local 469. Throughout his tenure, he has served in numerous leadership roles, including shop steward, Executive Board member, Chair of the Civil and Human Rights Committee, Trustee, and he played a pivotal role in negotiating the final contract as Master Lock prepared to close its doors in Milwaukee. Community and service are at the heart of DiAndre’s beliefs. For years, he has organized the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Program for the UAW, directing its proceeds to sponsor tours for local high school students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) to expose them to this important option for college. His commitment to community action is further reflected in his roles in the Wisconsin State UAW Citizenship and Legislative Committee, the Executive Board of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, his chairmanship of the Milwaukee Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, and his membership in the National Executive Council and the Democratic and Labor Round Table. Volunteerism is in DiAndre’s core. From leading successful Apprenticeship weeks and neighborhood clean-ups to tirelessly volunteering for election and political activities, he believes in hands-on community transformation. Above all his achievements, DiAndre prides himself on being a devoted single father and beams with pride for his son, also a proud union member.

Randy Jones

11th District Council Seat

District Map

Peter Burgelis

Peter grew up in Wauwatosa, attended Marquette University High School and graduated from the University of Louisville (BA Political Science). Prior to joining the mortgage industry, he was executive director for the non-profit Latvian Center Garezers in Michigan and owned a restaurant in Louisville, KY. A mortgage professional since 2004, he returned to Milwaukee in 2011. He is active in the non-profit community and enjoys supporting good causes and local businesses. Peter has two nieces and two nephews- two who attend UW schools; he resides in the south side of Milwaukee with his beagle, Booker.

Lee Whiting

Josh Zepnick

Josh Zepnick was born and raised on Milwaukee’s South Side and has been a Jackson Park neighborhood resident for about 20 years. Zepnick was the first in his family to attend college and complete graduate school. He graduated from Rufus King High School in 1986, obtained his bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison 1990, and his Master’s Degree in State/Local Government from the University of Minnesota 1999. As a State Legislator, Josh Zepnick fought for increasing shared revenue aid to the city of Milwaukee, funding for local road repairs and better transit, major job creation and workforce development initiatives bringing thousands of good-paying jobs to our city. He also worked to expand funding for mental health, AODA, and persons with disabilities. uring my time serving in the Wisconsin Legislature, I was privileged to be named to the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment. I was appointed by Democratic Governor Jim Doyle and reappointed by Republican Governor Scott Walker. I can work with both sides of the political aisle–and as your next Alderman, I believe in using common sense, spending taxpayer dollars responsibly, and not getting sidetracked with partisan politics or personality contests. The City of Milwaukee, like many other local governments, faces a dire need to hire and retain its workforce: police, fire/EMT, nurses, teachers, snow plow and sanitation drivers, IT and administrative positions. Milwaukee is hiring and we need to prepare our future workforce to help tackle the many challenges our city faces. While serving in the Legislature, I helped move the Workforce Investment Board away from County government where it languished under toxic, ineffective politics and poor management. Since that time, the city of Milwaukee has leveraged millions of Federal and state dollars to invest in our economy and help people prepare for new jobs. I also co-chaired a task force that directed Federal funding to help persons with disabilities keep their health insurance coverage while in training or starting new employment along with incentives for employers to hire disabled workers. As someone who grew up with a disabled sister, I know firsthand how important it is to make sure that each of us can reach our potential and participate in the workforce.

18th District County Board Seat

District Map

Deanna Alexander

I’ve been honored to serve as your 18th District County Supervisor, representing over 50,000 residents in the northwest corner of Milwaukee. As you may recall, you first elected me as your representative in 2012 and after multiple winning elections and eight years of service, I resigned in 2020 so I could honor my term-limit oath to you. I left office and invested my professional time working as a Village Administrator, Clerk, and Treasurer. Two years later, in 2022, I was called by many and asked to return to my former role of County Supervisor. I answered that call, and with your monumental support was re-elected by write-in campaign to go back to county government to represent you again. When you vote in spring, will be asked to again select the person best suited to represent our district in the coming 2024-2026 term. As a veteran of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, a woman who grew up with a parent in prison and family members with addiction issues and knows what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet, a mother who has adopted through foster care, a taxpayer that is frustrated with rising taxes, and a public servant that has a record of walking through fire to turn government toward better public service, I hope to earn your support and your vote. If you have any particular concerns about county government, I hope you will reach out to me for a conversation.

Marty Hagedorn is a trusted and committed activist, organizer, and advocate for underdeveloped and disenfranchised communities. Born and raised on the northwest side of Milwaukee, his passion for building and supporting strong, responsible, and co-operative communities through education has led him into a career in the classroom as a public school educator. Marty Hagedorn is a graduate of Rufus-King High School with a Bachelors in Community Education and Engagement from UW-Milwaukee, and a Masters in Urban and Regional Planning from UW-Madison. He has brought that learning to new generations both in the classroom and in local organizing work with groups like Youth Rising Up! and Wisconsin Jobs Now! As County Supervisor for District 18, Marty will bring the experience and trust he has earned from work in organizing and education to advance our values and interests with honesty and open communication. Working in public education, Marty Hagedorn has focused on protecting the future of our youth and our community with an emphasis on fairness. In his role as a technical education teacher, he works to equip students with skills needed to enter trades, and secure apprenticeship opportunities in construction and manufacturing. Content in the classroom is geared towards providing opportunities for both service and prosperity for young people.

