Saint Kate The Arts Hotel was designed with aesthetics in mind. From its on-site exhibitions to its modern guestrooms, the boutique hotel is as compelling as it is comfortable. As of Feb. 9, its signature restaurant, Aria, has a menu to match.

The hotel restaurant, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., unveiled a revamped menu featuring a strong focus on art and creativity, as well as elevated offerings such as handmade pasta and a new twist on the classic surf and turf.

Executive Chef Erik Hansen and his culinary team are behind the transformation.

“When we sat down to decide Aria’s new direction, we wanted to incorporate what makes Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel so unique and special,” he said. “We put a lot of thought into making guests feel something through the visuals and the taste of each dish.”

Hansen added that many of the new options draw influence from artistic works, such as Claude Monet‘s “Water Lilies.” The peas and carrots appetizer, for example, evokes the dreamy impressionist painting series with its unique color palette, texture and plating.

“Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ was a constant source of inspiration especially when we were developing the Doppio Ravioli, our ‘dueling piano’ ravioli,” Hansen said.

The vegetarian ravioli features two distinct filings on each side of the pasta, which “taste wonderful on their own but create a completely new flavor when combined together.”

The chef also highlighted octopus and friends, a collision of land and sea which features grilled tentacles wrapped around pieces of smoked veal and accompanied by tuna aioli.

Entrees on the new menu include the herb tagliatelle, made with fresh pasta, smoked eggplant, broccolini, tomato confit, pine nuts and Sarvecchio cheese. Another main dish features extra-large U10 scallops with seared parsnips, braised lacinato kale, potato gnocchi and black trumpet mushrooms.

The new menu is slightly larger than its predecessor, but also more cohesive. Previously, items like the classic Big Boy burger and red rock chicken wings coexisted with tahini-roasted carrots and duck cassoulet. The updated offerings are decidedly more upscale across the board.

Some items, however, have demonstrated staying power. BelGioioso burrata, a salad featuring honey-roasted carrots, arugula, sumac vinaigrette, carrot-top walnut pesto and a heap of creamy cheese, made the jump to the new menu. Other dishes, such as the deviled egg appetizer and premium-cut steaks, returned with slight tweaks.

“This new menu was a team effort from Aria’s entire culinary team,” Hansen said. “The menu is a piece of all of us and I am looking forward to feedback on some of the dishes that we reimagined.”

“It’s really special that I have been given the freedom and creativity to work with my culinary team to push the envelope and create true culinary artistry.”

In addition to Aria, Saint Kate features four food and beverage concepts including Proof Pizza, the Bar, Giggly and The Dark Room.

Aria is open for dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Marcus Corp operates Saint Kate as well as 14 additional resorts and other properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio also includes food and beverage concepts in the Milwaukee area such as Mason Street Grill, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse.

Photos