SapSap Popping Up at Amorphic

In addition to aromatic lemongrass, floral kaffir lime and sharp chilies, Alex Hanesakda‘s cooking is flavored by his cultural heritage. The chef and founder of SapSap has long drawn inspiration from his family’s Lao roots and his earliest days spent in a Thai refugee camp.

“This journey has been about more than just food; it’s a testament to the power of sharing and preserving one’s culture while embracing new experiences,” Hanesakda said of his culinary ventures.

This weekend, Hanesakda invites diners to partake in his signature dishes while sampling the stories that first ignited his passion for cooking. The chef will serve a selection of Lao cuisine during a pop-up at Amorphic Beer on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event, running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the brewery, 3700 N. Fratney St., will also mark the debut of Hanesakda’s newest venture, Ubon. Named for the Thai refugee camp where Hanesakda was born, Ubon is meant to bring to light the history and perseverance of the Lao people.

The pop-up concept will emphasize smoked and grilled meats with traditional Lao flavorings. It’s a continuation — not a departure — from SapSap, which initially launched in 2015 as an homage to both Lao cuisine and western comfort foods.

“Ubon reflects the resilience and untold stories of the Lao people, tales that, to this very day, often remain in the shadows, overlooked by mainstream narratives, textbooks, neighboring countries, and the impacts of ethnic cleansing,” Amorphic said in a news release, which noted that the concept aims to “illuminate these hidden chapters and tribes, bringing them into the light through the power of food.”

This weekend’s pop-up menu will feature lemongrass chicken wings with fragrant coriander, turmeric and Laotian hot sauce; Lao-style riblets marinated in hoisin, brown sugar and garlic; smoked brisket fried rice with shallot butter; and Lao-style grilled ribeye and side orders of sticky rice.

Hanesakda said the pop-up will provide an opportunity to explore his culinary creations and the stories behind them. “Our journey from refugee to entrepreneur is woven into every dish, and we’re excited to share this experience with [guests],” he told Urban Milwaukee in an email.

In solidarity with Hanesakda’s mission, Amorphic will donate a portion of the proceeds from its beer sales to organizations working to clear unexploded cluster bombs in Laos. The explosives, left over from the Vietnam war, continue to wreak havoc on civilian populations. The bombs have killed more than 12,000 people since 1973, according to a report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Pre-orders can be placed online prior to the pop-up. On-site sales will also be available on the day of the pop-up. The brisket fried rice and ribeye are available for pre-order only.